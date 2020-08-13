Amroha: 52-year-old abducted by ‘men in police uniform’

Pankaj Biswas hails from West Bengal and has been living in Amroha with his wife and two children for over two decades, police said. (Representational)

A 52-year-old man was abducted from his clinic at Kalsa village allegedly by men “in police uniform” in Amroha district on Tuesday, police said. No ransom call has been received yet, police said.

Circle Officer (Amroha Dehat) Ajay Kumar said Pankaj ran his clinic on on the ground floor of his residence at Kalsa village. His daughter, 22-year-old Nikita Biswas, told the police that around 9 pm on Tuesday, when she and her father were at the clinic, a person in police uniform came there. He told Pankaj that his friend was unwell and that he had brought him in the car. He requested Pankaj to check on his friend inside the car as he was unable to walk, the daughter told the police.

She added that when Pankaj reached near the car, the man and others in the car pushed him inside the vehicle. Nikita raised an alarm and ran behind the car along with some local residents but the vehicle sped away, the CO said.

Police have recorded statements of Pankaj’s family members and efforts were on to trace him, said the CO.

SHO (Amroha Dehat police station) Arihant Kumar Siddharth said the family has denied enmity with anyone. Police were inquiring from police stations of adjoining districts if a police team picked up Pankaj. However, this has not been verified yet, the SHO said.

