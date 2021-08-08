Amritsar: Wheat worth Rs 2 cr missing, one booked

After he went missing, it was suspected that he might have run away after causing some loss to department.

Amritsar (rural) police have booked a District Food and Supply Controller (DFSC) custodian inspector for embezzlement of wheat worth R 2 crore.

Police have registered a case at Jandiala Guru police station under Sections 409, 420, 120 of IPC on the complaint of DFSC Inspector Raj Shri Mehra against custodian inspector Jasdev Singh, who is allegedly not in touch with department since July 31st.

“After he went missing, it was suspected that he might have run away after causing some loss to department. According to the rules, it was must for Jasdev Singh to be present as custodian inspector at godowns for the scheduled loading of wheat by FCI on August 5. PUNGRAIN works for the storage and dispatching of stock on the behalf of Punjab government for the FCI,” reads the complainant on basis of which case has been registered.

“When stock under custody of Jasdev Singh was inspected, it was found that 8,716 quintal wheat worth Rs 2 crore was missing from godowns,” reads the FIR.