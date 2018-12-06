Amritsar train tragedy: Probe indicts Congress councillor’s son, clean chit for Navjot Sidhu’s wife

A magistrate inquiry into the Amritsar train tragedy in which 61 people were killed has indicted the son of a Congress councillor, who organised the Dussehra celebrations, the Amritsar district administration, the municipal corporation, local police and railway employees for the incident.

Sources said B Purushartha, Divisional Commissioner, Jalandhar, who was appointed Special Executive Magistrate to look into the tragedy, has given a clean chit to Punjab Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and his former legislator wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu. His wife was the chief guest at the Dussehra event.

Sources said the report indicted the organiser, Sourab Mithu Mada, president of Dussehra Committee (East) and son of a Congress councillor, stating that he should have ensured safety of the people as he had chosen the venue.

In the inquiry report, the sources said, Sidhu got a clean chit because he was not present in Amritsar that day. His wife, although the chief guest at the function, could not be held responsible as the chief guest visits the function wherever one is invited. The chief guest could not be held accountable for the lapses at the venue that led to the tragedy, the report concludes.

The magistrate, in his report, has also indicted local administration of Amritsar, stating they should have checked whether the arrangements were adequate and there was no threat to the people. The organiser had taken permission from the administration, but the permission was given with a rider that they should also get permission from the municipal corporation failing which the administration’s permission would be considered null and void. The magistrate stated that administration’s role did not end there. The administration should have checked the premises and seen if permission could be given.