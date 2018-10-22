Amritsar train tragedy: Man who lost son confronts Sidhu, gets ‘unsatisfactory’ reply

Navjot Singh Sidhu meets the injured at Civil Hospital in Amritsar on Sunday. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) Navjot Singh Sidhu meets the injured at Civil Hospital in Amritsar on Sunday. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu found himself in an uncomfortable position on Sunday when a man, who lost his son in the train tragedy in Amritsar on Friday, confronted him at the Civil Hospital. Vicky Sanotra, whose son Vasu (17) died in the accident, stood outside the hospital for two hours to question Sidhu.

Sidhu had come to the hospital to meet the injured victims of the train accident at Jora Phatak in Dhobi Ghat area which took the life of 59 people. The minister is facing flak as his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu was the chief guest at the event and allegedly absconded from the site when the mishap took place. The couple is also being blamed for shielding Saurabh Madaan Mitthu, who was the main organiser of the mela and is the son of local Congress Councillor Vijay Madaan. Mitthu is absconding.

When Sidhu came out, Sanotra asked him that if Mitthu is not guilty then why is he absconding and not showing up at hospitals to meet families.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sanotra said, “My son is never coming back. But I wanted to ask Sidhu that if he is feeling so much pain for us, will he accompany me to the police station and get an FIR registered against their party leader? If Madaan is not guilty then why is he hiding from people and not showing up in hospital in this time of grief? I did not throw any stones or blocked roads to show my anger or protest but only questioned him which is my democratic right.”

On being asked about Sidhu’s reply to his questions, Sanotra said, “He did not give any satisfactory reply and said ‘iss baare mein hum baith kar baat karenge’ (we will talk about it later). This is no reply being an elected representative of people. I was expecting something better from him.”

