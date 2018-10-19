Amritsar train mishap: A list of railway accidents in 2018

UP Rae Bareli New Farakka Express derailment (Express Photo/Vishal Srivastava/Representational) UP Rae Bareli New Farakka Express derailment (Express Photo/Vishal Srivastava/Representational)

More than 50 people were feared killed and several injured after a speeding train mowed down Dussehra revellers near Amritsar on Friday. The incident occurred at Joda Fatak when several onlookers celebrating Dussehra near the railway tracks were crushed by the incoming train. Rescue operations are currently underway.

Here’s a list of major train mishaps that happened this year:

May 6, 2018 – An assistant loco pilot of Howrah-Mumbai Mail died after he fell off the train while inspecting smoke emanating from the locomotive. The incident occurred between Talni and Dhamangaon stations after a tap changer of the transformer caught fire. The assistant loco pilot is required to rotate the tap after checking voltage levels.

July 24, 2018 – Five passengers on board a crowded suburban train near Guindy were killed after hitting a hard surface near St. Thomas Mount station along the Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu section. At least four others sustained serious injuries in the incident. Footage from the station showed the jam-packed train arriving at the platform with several people hanging out of the carriages at the entrance to the train.

October 10, 2018 – The New Farakka Express on its way to New Delhi derailed near Rae Bareli, killing seven people and injuring several others. Two signal officials have been suspended while Railways has ordered probe to look into the accident.

