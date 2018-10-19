Follow Us:
Friday, October 19, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale
Amritsar train accident LIVE: Over 50 feared dead, CM rushes to spot to supervise rescue ops

Over a thousand people had gathered in the area to witness the burning of Ravana effigies, reports suggest that people started running on the sound of crackers and failed to hear the incoming train whistle.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 19, 2018 8:39:31 pm
The incident occurred during Dussehra celebrations at Joda Phatak near Amritsar. (ANI)

Over 50 people are feared dead in a train accident which happened near Amritsar on Friday. The incident took place at Joda Fatak where Dusshera celebrations were underway. The accident occurred at a level crossing gate which was closed, Railways has said.

Over a thousand people had gathered in the area to witness the burning of Ravana effigies, reports suggest that people started running on the sound of crackers and failed to hear the incoming train whistle. Rescue operations have been launched and efforts are underway to save people from the debris. The accident happened at gate no. 27 between Amritsar and Manawala. As Dussehra celebration were underway people started rushing towards closed gate number 27 while a DMU train number 74943 was passing through, CPRO Northern Railway was quoted as saying by ANI.

Live Blog

20:36 (IST) 19 Oct 2018
CM Amaridner Singh rushes to spot, announces compensation for deceased
20:32 (IST) 19 Oct 2018
CM directs Home Secretary, Health Secretary and ADGP Law to rush to Amritsar

CM Amarinder Singh has directed Home Secretary, Health Secretary and ADGP Law and Order to immediately rush to Amritsar. Revenue Minister Sukhbinder Sarkaria deputed to immediately reach Amritsar to oversee rescue operations. CM to visit Amritsar tomorrow to access the situation. (ANI)

20:29 (IST) 19 Oct 2018
Home Minister speaks to Home Secretary of Punjab and DGP
20:26 (IST) 19 Oct 2018
Video | Moment when the DMU train 74943 stuck people watching Dussehra celebrations
20:25 (IST) 19 Oct 2018
CM Amarinder Singh directs authorities for rescue relief operations
20:21 (IST) 19 Oct 2018
Delhi CM appeals AAP volunteers to help in the area
20:20 (IST) 19 Oct 2018
DMU train number 74943 was passing the closed gate

At gate no. 27 b/w Amritsar & Manawala. As Dussehra celebration was taking place some incident had occurred& people started rushing towards closed gate number 27 while a DMU train number 74943 was passing the closed gate: CPRO Northern Railway

20:18 (IST) 19 Oct 2018
Eyewitnesses blame Dussehra committee for mishap

"The administration and the Dussehra committee are at fault, they should have raised an alarm when the train was approaching, they should have made sure that the train halts or slows down."                                                             (ANI)

20:17 (IST) 19 Oct 2018
Accident occured at level crossing gate at Joda Phatak
20:16 (IST) 19 Oct 2018
20:12 (IST) 19 Oct 2018
Dussehra revelers were watching the burning of a Ravan close to the track at time of accident
20:09 (IST) 19 Oct 2018
Major incident in Amritsar during Dussehra celebration
20:09 (IST) 19 Oct 2018
Police say more than 50 casualities, evacuation underway