Amritsar train accident LIVE: Over 50 feared dead, CM rushes to spot to supervise rescue ops

Over 50 people are feared dead in a train accident which happened near Amritsar on Friday. The incident took place at Joda Fatak where Dusshera celebrations were underway. The accident occurred at a level crossing gate which was closed, Railways has said.
Over a thousand people had gathered in the area to witness the burning of Ravana effigies, reports suggest that people started running on the sound of crackers and failed to hear the incoming train whistle. Rescue operations have been launched and efforts are underway to save people from the debris. The accident happened at gate no. 27 between Amritsar and Manawala. As Dussehra celebration were underway people started rushing towards closed gate number 27 while a DMU train number 74943 was passing through, CPRO Northern Railway was quoted as saying by ANI.
CM Amarinder Singh has directed Home Secretary, Health Secretary and ADGP Law and Order to immediately rush to Amritsar. Revenue Minister Sukhbinder Sarkaria deputed to immediately reach Amritsar to oversee rescue operations. CM to visit Amritsar tomorrow to access the situation. (ANI)
At gate no. 27 b/w Amritsar & Manawala. As Dussehra celebration was taking place some incident had occurred& people started rushing towards closed gate number 27 while a DMU train number 74943 was passing the closed gate: CPRO Northern Railway
"The administration and the Dussehra committee are at fault, they should have raised an alarm when the train was approaching, they should have made sure that the train halts or slows down." (ANI)