Amritsar train accident LIVE: Over 50 feared dead, CM rushes to spot to supervise rescue ops

The incident occurred during Dussehra celebrations at Joda Phatak near Amritsar. (ANI) The incident occurred during Dussehra celebrations at Joda Phatak near Amritsar. (ANI)

Over 50 people are feared dead in a train accident which happened near Amritsar on Friday. The incident took place at Joda Fatak where Dusshera celebrations were underway. The accident occurred at a level crossing gate which was closed, Railways has said.

Over a thousand people had gathered in the area to witness the burning of Ravana effigies, reports suggest that people started running on the sound of crackers and failed to hear the incoming train whistle. Rescue operations have been launched and efforts are underway to save people from the debris. The accident happened at gate no. 27 between Amritsar and Manawala. As Dussehra celebration were underway people started rushing towards closed gate number 27 while a DMU train number 74943 was passing through, CPRO Northern Railway was quoted as saying by ANI.