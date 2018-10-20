Amritsar train accident: BJP, Congress in war of words

A train crashed into revellers gathered to watch the Hindu festival of Dussehra in the northern state of Amritsar, killing at least 60 people. Express photo by Rana Simranjit Singh A train crashed into revellers gathered to watch the Hindu festival of Dussehra in the northern state of Amritsar, killing at least 60 people. Express photo by Rana Simranjit Singh

The BJP has attacked the Congress government in Punjab over the train accident and asked how celebrations were allowed near the railway tracks. The BJP issued a statement saying, “The incident has put a big question mark on the callous working of the Amritsar district administration. Had the organisers taken due permission from the district administration? If yes, had the district administration deployed sufficient number of police personnel to prevent people from standing or squatting on the railway tracks? Or have the police failed in its duty of keeping people away from the tracks?”

Read | Two trains mow down over 60 of Dussehra crowd in Amritsar

The statement added, “The most condemnable and inhuman behaviour is of Mrs Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who was present at the Dussehra festivities as chief guest at the time when the sad incident took place and instead of providing relief to the victims, Mrs Sidhu ran away from the incident site.”

News agency ANI quoted Navjot Kaur Sidhu as saying, “The effigy of Ravan was burnt and I had just left the site when the incident happened. Priority is to get the injured treated. Dussehra celebrations are held there every year. People who are doing politics over this incident should be ashamed.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App