Amritsar: Three-day event to mark 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi, 100 yrs of Jallianwala Bagh massacre

A three-day centennial trinity ‘Ba-Bapu-Bagh’ will open on Tuesday to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and 100 years of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The events, jointly hosted by SIES College of Arts, Science and Commerce (SIES ASCS), Past Students’ Association and Guru Nanak Khalsa College, will also include the opening of an exhibition of Jallianwala Bagh exhibits from the Partition Museum in Amritsar.

At the inaugural function to be held at the Guru Nanak Khalsa College on Tuesday, actress Rohini Hattangadi, who played the role of Kasturba Bai in Richard Attenborough’s Gandhi, will interact with students at a session called ‘Reliving Ba’. Dr Anand Gokani, endocrinologist and great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, will speak on ‘Reflection on Bapu’ at SIES College on Wednesday, followed by a panel discussion on various readings and reflections on Gandhi. On January 30, family members of martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre will be felicitated.

An exhibition ‘Ba-Bapu-Bagh-Bazar’ with the help of Khadi Village Industries Commission and Sarvodaya Book House was organised to display a wide range of khadi products on January 13 and 14.

“We are trying to make an impression in the minds of the youth to wear khadi and choose to go Swadeshi,” said Dr Uma Shankar, principal of SIES College.

