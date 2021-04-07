Amritsar: SGPC begins renovation of historic Bunga Ramgarhia

SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur said that Bunga Ramgarhia is the heritage of the Sikh community that has protected history of sacrifices inside it. (Express File Photo by Jaipal Singh)

The SGPC on Tuesday started renovation of the historic Bunga Ramgarhia in the Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib, Sri Darbar Sahib complex in Amritsar.

Speaking on the occasion, SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur said that Bunga Ramgarhia is the heritage of the Sikh community that has protected history of sacrifices inside it.

“This historic Bunga is being renovated as per the demand of the sangat. A team of historians and experts will be formed to monitor this,” said Bibi Jagir Kaur.

She added: “At the time of renovation of Bunga, its history and antiquities would be preserved intact. It would depict the history of twelve misls (confederacies) that could be heard, seen, and read. Its renovation is estimated to cost around Rs 10 crore.”

On this occasion, head granthi of Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib Giani Jagtar Singh congratulated the entire sangat including the SGPC president, for starting this work.

Meanwhile, former minister Hira Singh Gabria, president of Takht Sri Patna Sahib Management Committee Avtar Singh Hit and SGPC member Bhai Ram Singh also addressed the gathering.

Covid-19 test must for Pak visit

Covid-19 test will be mandatory for the pilgrims going to Gurdwara Sri Panja Sahib (now in Pakistan) on the occasion of Khalsa Sajna Diwas (Baisakhi).

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) secretary Mahinder Singh Ahli said that a jatha of Sikh pilgrims is being sent to Pakistan by the SGPC on the occasion of Khalsa Sajna Diwas. He said that details of the pilgrims have been sent to the Pakistan Embassy in this regard.

He said that the pilgrims who have submitted their passports to the SGPC would be required to undergo Covid-19 test 72 hours in advance as per the government norms.

Ahli said that in this regard a camp for Covid-19 testing is being organized by the health department on April 9 and 10 from 9:30 am at the SGPC office in Amritsar which will be free for the pilgrims.

Pilgrims who have submitted their passports can arrive on the above dates to get their Covid-19 tests done.

In addition, pilgrims can also get their Covid-19 tests done at their own up to 72 hours in advance. He said Covid-19 negative report obtained 72 hours in advance is required to travel to Pakistan before the travel dates.