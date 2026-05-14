Amritsar-New Jalpaiguri Amrit Bharat Express: check train number, route, stops, timings

Amritsar-New Jalpaiguri Amrit Bharat train: The commercial service of Amritsar-New Jalpaiguri (NJP) Amrit Bharat Express will commence soon. The introduction of this new train service is expected to further strengthen rail connectivity between Punjab and West Bengal.

Developed by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), this new train offer a travel experience comparable to the Vande Bharat Express, but has been specifically designed to provide affordable service for passengers from lower and lower-middle income category.

Amritsar-New Jalpaiguri Amrit Bharat Express: Train number, Route, Frequency

The Amritsar-New Jalpaiguri Amrit Bharat Express will operate as train numbers 14664/14663. It will run via Gorakhpur and Forbesganj. In a letter dated May 11, 2026, the Railway Board (RB) stated that the service will operate on a weekly basis between the two states. The train will depart from Amritsar every Thursday and from New Jalpaiguri every Saturday.