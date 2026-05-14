Amritsar-New Jalpaiguri Amrit Bharat Express: check train number, route, stops, timings

Amritsar-New Jalpaiguri Amrit Bharat Express: Amritsar-New Jalpaiguri Amrit Bharat Express connects Punjab and West Bengal with multiple stoppages across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Check timings and route details.
Amritsar-New Jalpaiguri Amrit Bharat train: The commercial service of Amritsar-New Jalpaiguri (NJP) Amrit Bharat Express will commence soon. The introduction of this new train service is expected to further strengthen rail connectivity between Punjab and West Bengal.
Developed by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), this new train offer a travel experience comparable to the Vande Bharat Express, but has been specifically designed to provide affordable service for passengers from lower and lower-middle income category.
Amritsar-New Jalpaiguri Amrit Bharat Express: Train number, Route, Frequency
The Amritsar-New Jalpaiguri Amrit Bharat Express will operate as train numbers 14664/14663. It will run via Gorakhpur and Forbesganj. In a letter dated May 11, 2026, the Railway Board (RB) stated that the service will operate on a weekly basis between the two states. The train will depart from Amritsar every Thursday and from New Jalpaiguri every Saturday.
Train number 14664 will depart from Amritsar every Thursday at 12:45 hrs and reach New Jalpaiguri on Saturday at 04:15 hrs. On the return journey, train number 14663 will depart from New Jalpaiguri every Saturday at 08:00 hrs and arrive in Amritsar at 02:20 hrs on Monday.
Amritsar – New Jalpaiguri Amrit Bharat Express: Full Train Profile
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More