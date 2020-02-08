Amritsar: Muslim group seeking support against CAA submits memorandum to Akal Takht

The group also paid obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple and offered Friday prayers outside the main entrance of the Sikh shrine. (Express photo) The group also paid obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple and offered Friday prayers outside the main entrance of the Sikh shrine. (Express photo)

A group of Muslims, seeking support of the Sikh community in their protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), Friday submitted a memorandum to Akal Takht secretariat on Friday.

As Akal Takht Jathedar was not in Amritsar, his staff received the memorandum from the Anti-CAA Joint Action Committee from Ahmedgarh in state’s Sangrur district.

Mohammad Zia Islam, a member of the panel, said, “We know that every Sikh in the world listens to what is said from the Akal Takht. We have come here to ask the Akal Takht Jathedar to express his views on CAA, which is a step towards the saffronisation of India and is needed to be opposed. We had a dream for the country where everyone can live with liberty and all should have equal rights. We need to get freedom from unemployment, poverty and illiteracy.”

The group also raised slogans in support of Peer Budhu Shah, and Gani Khan and Nabi Khan, Muslim followers of tenth Guru Gobind Singh.

Earlier, Akal Takht Jathedar had asked Centre to include Muslims in the ambit of the CAA.

“There were many Sikhs and Hindus, who were living as refugees in India and the CAA has provided them relief. It is a good development and a welcome step. The CAA will be of big relief for the Sikhs who were facing religious persecution. There are Afghan Sikhs who have been attacked and forced to leave their birth place. They will benefit from this Act,” the Jathedar had said.

“Religious persecution in any country should be condemned. Respective countries should take measures that all minorities living there can follow their religion,” he added.

