Amritsar attack: Youth held, CM says Pakistan bid to disturb peace

Police in Punjab arrested a 26-year-old on Wednesday and searched for a registered medical practitioner for allegedly carrying out a grenade attack on a Nirankari congregation last Sunday that left three persons dead and over 20 injured at Raja Sansi in Amritsar.

Announcing the arrest of Bikramjit Singh alias Bikram who hails from Dhariwal, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh told reporters that the terror attack was carried out in active collaboration with the Pakistani establishment and the ISI with a motive to disturb the peace in Punjab.

He said Bikram is an operative of the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) and carried out the attack for money. Bikram’s associate Avtar Singh Khalsa (32), from Chak Mishri Khan village in Ajnala, is on the run.

According to the Chief Minister, Bikram used his motorcycle in the attack with Avtar riding pillion. It was Avtar who lobbed the grenade, Singh said. “It is just a matter of time that we catch him.”

He said Bikram told his interrogators that the grenade was provided by one Happy in Pakistan. “Happy is suspected to be the Pak-based KLF chief Harmeet Singh Happy alias PhD, also the mastermind behind the targeted killings of RSS, Shiv Sena members, a pastor in Ludhiana and Dera Sacha Sauda workers Jalandhar in 2016-17.”

Ruling out any communal angle to the attack, Singh said it is “purely a terror attack, with people chosen as soft targets. In this case, women, children and those who had come to be a part of the congregation were chosen as soft targets. A disturbed border is Pakistan’s internal security.”

He said preliminary investigations and examination of CCTV footage led to the arrest of Bikram who identified his accomplice as Avtar Singh Khalsa.

In a statement later, Punjab DGP Suresh Arora said Bikram was riding a TVS motorcycle at the time of his arrest. Bikram’s black Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle, which he used in the attack, had also been recovered.

The Chief Minister showed reporters a photograph of a tree from where Bikram and Avtar had retrieved the hand grenade, buried in a pit. He said attempts by the Pakistan establishment and ISI to forge linkages between Punjab and Kashmir terror groups is a matter of concern for Punjab. He said the state police is working with central agencies to check the spread of such forces.

In Chak Mishri Khan, over 20 km from the Nirankari Bhawan, is the home of Avtar where he runs a clinic and is known as Dr Avtar. His house was deserted Wednesday evening.

Bikram’s family in Dhariwal expressed shock over his arrest. “He could never be involved in such an incident. He lost his father a few years ago. Bikramjeet is a 10+2 pass and owns seven acres of land in the village. He and his elder brother spend much of their time in the fields. Their eldest brother lives in Canada. Bikramjeet’s maternal aunt also lives in Canada and helps the family financially,” a neighbour said.