Amritsar: Farmer union suspends its dharna on train tracks after 169 days

AFTER PROTESTING on the train tracks near Amritsar’s Jandiala railway station for 169 days, the Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee (KMSC) on Thursday suspended its dharna against the Centre’s farm laws, indefinitely.

The dharna had been blocking passenger and goods trains between Amritsar and Beas, affecting around 60 per cent of railways traffic from Amritsar.

KMSC said it decided to suspend the dharna in the wake of the upcoming wheat harvest season and to strengthen the ongoing protests at Delhi borders.

“We are suspending the dharna for now. Harvest season is coming up. We will also stoke more power in our ongoing dharna at Delhi. We will wait and watch. If government doesn’t react positively to our demands, the dharna can come back,” said Sarwan Singh Pandher, general secretary KMSC.



Blocking Amritsar-Delhi track near Jandiala Guru in Amritsar, KMSC was the only farm body in the state which was reluctant to allow passenger trains on tracks.

All other farmer unions had ended their dharnas on train tracks in Punjab in the last week of November.

Due to the dharna, the railways had been running some trains on an alternative route via Tarn Taran. It had been unable to operate its services from Amritsar railway station full throttle due to the protest.

Railways had said that 60 per cent of its business from Amritsar railway station had been affected due to dharna.

Meanwhile, in view of the summer, KMSC has made arrangements for cold water and fans at Delhi borders.

The organisation has asked farmers to keep fire extinguishers in each shelter to avoid any kind of accident.



“It is necessary to have fans and some shelters in the summer to avoid the heat. We have also installed nets in trolleys to prevent mosquitoes. Special arrangements are made for water and fire extinguishers. Special care has been taken to ensure cleanliness,” said Pandher.

