Amritsar: Farmer union suspends its dharna on train tracks after 169 days

AFTER PROTESTING on the railway tracks near Amritsar’s Jandiala station for 169 days, the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) on Thursday suspended its dharna against the Centre’s farm laws, indefinitely.

The dharna had been blocking passenger and goods trains between Amritsar and Beas, affecting around 60 per cent of railway traffic from Amritsar.

KMSC said it decided to suspend the dharna in view of the wheat harvest season and to strengthen the ongoing protest at Delhi borders. “We are suspending the dharna for now. Harvest season is coming up. We will also put more power in our dharna at Delhi. We will wait and watch. If government doesn’t react positively to our demands, the dharna can resume,” said Sarwan Singh Pandher, general secretary, KMSC.

Blocking Amritsar-Delhi track near Jandiala Guru in Amritsar, KMSC was the only farm body in the state which was reluctant to allow passenger trains on tracks.

All other farmer unions had ended dharnas on railway tracks in Punjab in November.

Due to the dharna, Railways had been running some trains on an alternative route via Tarn Taran. It had said 60 per cent of its business from Amritsar station had been affected due to dharna.

Meanwhile, in view of the summer, KMSC has made arrangements for cold water and fans at Delhi borders. The organisation has asked farmers to keep fire extinguishers in each shelter to avoid any mishap. “It is necessary to have fans and some shelters in the summer to avoid the heat. We have also installed nets in trolleys to keep mosquitoes away. Special arrangements have been made for water and fire extinguishers. Special care has been taken to ensure cleanliness,” said Pandher.