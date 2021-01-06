Amritsar: Dal Khalsa to observe ‘black’ Republic Day to oppose farm laws

THE DAL Khalsa has extended support to the protest chart issued by farmer organisations and declared that they would burn copies of the controversial farm laws on Lohri and participate in the tractor march in Delhi on January 26. Dal Khalsa leaders appealed to the masses to observe January 26 as ‘black’ Republic Day and join the march with black flags.

At a press conference held at their party office in Amritsar on Wednesday, Kanwar Pal Singh, Ranbir Singh and Paramjit Singh Tanda said, “In view of the ongoing peoples’ movement spearheaded by the people of Punjab, we urge one person from every house to join the tractor march. We want to warn the Union government against any misadventure. In case the government attempts to quell the agitation or suppress the march by using the state’s military might, it will bounce back on the government with serious repercussions.”

Calling the cancellation of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s visit to India a “moral victory of the Kisan Andolan”, the leaders said, “Whatever reason be (rise of Covid-19 pandemic) given for the cancellation of the visit, the reality is that appeals by farmer unions and Sikh diaspora have worked. On December 30, 2020 the conglomerate of 40 farmer organisations camping at Delhi borders had requested UK PM to skip the January 26 event till the Indian government repeals these laws.”

Kanwar Pal told the media that Dal Khalsa too had written to the UK PM requesting him to turn down the invitation of the Government of India as his visit at this juncture would lend moral support to the “anti-people and dictatorial regime of Narendra Modi” determined to crush the “biggest democratic resistance in recent times” in India.

SYP activists Gurpreet Singh, Paramjit Singh Mand and Gurnam Singh, who had dumped outside cow dung at a BJP leader’s house at Hoshiarpur, were also present at the press meet. Asked about the incident, they said Punjab BJP leaders “deserved this treatment for their absurd remarks against agitating farmers”.

Meanwhile, farmers carried out a tractor March in Amritsar city on Saturday.

“This tractor march is organised to spread awareness about tractor parade planned on January 26 in Delhi. Our motive was to mobilise support for the parade to oppose farm bills. A huge number of tractors will go from Punjab to Delhi on January 26 only to participate in the tractor march call given by farmer unions,” said Sardara Singh, a local farmer leader.