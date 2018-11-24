After Amritsar blast MHA seeks NIA probe on J&K students held from Jalandhar

While Punjab Police claims to have cracked the grenade attack on Nirankari Satsang Bhawan in Amritsar on Sunday as the handiwork of ISI-backed Khalistani forces in Pakistan, the Centre had, after the attack, ordered a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into last month’s arrest of three Kashmiri students from an engineering college in Jalandhar.

The students — Zahid Gulzar, Yasir Rafiq Bhat and Mohd Idris Shah — were alleged to be members of Zakir Musa’s outfit Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH), and officials said the terror outfit’s pan-network requires detailed investigation.

While ordering transfer of the probe to NIA, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) stated in its order, “Central Government has received information regarding registration of FIR number 166 on October 10, 2018 at police station Sadar, Jalandhar, Punjab, under Sections 121, 121A, 120B of IPC, Sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act relating to arrest of 3 Kashmiri youths for their involvement in terrorist activities.”

An NIA team will soon take over the investigation and question the three suspects arrested by Punjab Police, officials said.

Punjab Police had claimed to have seized two weapons, including an assault rifle, and explosives during its raid from the hostel room of a student identified as Zahid, a B.Tech (Civil) student. Gulzar was detained along with Shah and Bhatt. Two of them were pursuing B.Tech and the third was a B.Sc student, it was informed.

An MHA official said the trio’s questioning has revealed attempts by AGuH to recruit more youths.

Officials said Bhatt is related to Zakir Musa, and that further raised suspicion on AGuH’s plans to spread its base outside Jammu and Kashmir, and of efforts by Pakistan’s ISI to expand the arc of militancy on India’s western border. Investigations have also thrown leads that the module has links with Jaish-e-Mohammad, the terror group responsible for the Pathankot and Uri attacks, sources said.

The grenade blast in Amritsar on Sunday was initially suspected to be the work of AGuH after posters on Musa’s possible movement in the state came up, but Punjab Police ruled it out.

Musa, according to J&K Police, is a former Hizbul Mujahideen militant who broke away to form AGuH, which is suspected to be affiliated to the Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS). Musa had released a video clip in 2016, threatening to chop off the heads of Hurriyat leaders and advocated establishing Islamic law in Kashmir. As per the assessment of central intelligence agencies, he has recruited nearly two dozen youths from the Valley.

It may be recalled that Punjab CM Amarinder Singh had, a few months ago, cautioned the Centre on multiple attempts to revive extremism in the border state. During meetings with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, he had sought a comprehensive strategy to deal with “re-emergence of extremism”.