Amritsar attack: Arrested accused sent to 5-day police custody

The Amritsar (Rural) police was Thursday granted five-day police custody of Bikramjit Singh, one of the accused in the Nirankari Bhawan grenade blast that killed three. Police had demanded 14 day’s custody of accused, who was produced in an Ajnala court.

“We have to interrogate him in detail and may get clues leading to the arrest of the another accused, Avtar Singh. Bikramjit has confessed to his involvement in the grenade blast,” said SP(D) Harpal Singh.

Avtar Singh is on the run. Both were booked for the grenade blast at Nirankari Bhawan in Rajasansi Sunday.

SSP (Rural) Parampal Singh said, “Bikramjit had two bikes. A black-coloured Pulsar was used in the crime. Bikram had hidden the bike in bushes near the village. We have recovered the bike. He had brought the second-hand Pulsar bike around three years ago but it is not registered in his name. But it is an established fact that the Pulsar belongs to him. He was on another bike when we arrested him near Loharika Wednesday morning,” said the SSP.

The SSP added, “We are yet to recover the arms. It will be done after arrest of Avtar Singh. Pistols used in the crime are with Avtar. Bikramjit had given his pistol to Avtar later. Investigations are on.”