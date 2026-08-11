Amrit Bharat train records 173% occupancy on New Jalpaiguri-Nagercoil route

The Railway official said that the Amrit Bharat train between New Jalpaiguri and Nagercoil has received a strong response from passengers.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Aug 11, 2026 10:00 PM IST
New Jalpaiguri-Nagercoil Amrit Bharat train hits 173% occupancy (Image: NFR)New Jalpaiguri-Nagercoil Amrit Bharat train hits 173% occupancy (Image: NFR)
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Amrit Bharat train occupancy: The Amrit Bharat train operating on the New Jalpaiguri-Nagercoil route has recorded 173 per cent occupancy. Flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 17, 2026, the train offer a travel experience comparable to the Vande Bharat Express, but are specifically designed for passengers from lower and lower-middle income category.

According to Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), the New Jalpaiguri-Nagercoil Amrit Bharat Express received a strong response from passengers between January and July 2026.

The Railway official said that the Amrit Bharat train between New Jalpaiguri and Nagercoil has received a strong response from passengers.

Also Read | India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper gets 126% occupancy on Howrah-Kamakhya route

Train number 20603 New Jalpaiguri-Nagercoil registered an impressive 173 per cent occupancy, while train number 20604 Nagercoil-New Jalpaiguri recorded 160 per cent.

“The strong occupancy levels reflect the growing preference of passengers for improved connectivity, comfortable travel and enhanced passenger services,” the CPRO said.

The Railway official further said that other Amrit Bharat services also recorded high occupancy. The New Jalpaiguri-Tiruchchirappalli service recorded 159 per cent occupancy, while the Tiruchchirappalli-New Jalpaiguri service recorded 150 per cent.

Other trains also saw strong passenger demand. The Kamakhya-Rohtak service recorded 138 per cent occupancy, followed by Gomti Nagar-Dibrugarh at 144 per cent, SMVT Bengaluru-Alipurduar Jn. at 151 per cent, and Charlapalli-Kamakhya at 135 per cent.

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“The consistently high occupancy figures of these advanced train services highlight the strong popularity of enhanced rail connectivity between the Northeast and major destinations across the country. The enthusiastic passenger response also reflects the growing preference for comfortable, convenient and improved train services,” the CPRO said.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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