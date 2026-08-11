Amrit Bharat train records 173% occupancy on New Jalpaiguri-Nagercoil route

Amrit Bharat train occupancy: The Amrit Bharat train operating on the New Jalpaiguri-Nagercoil route has recorded 173 per cent occupancy. Flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 17, 2026, the train offer a travel experience comparable to the Vande Bharat Express, but are specifically designed for passengers from lower and lower-middle income category.

According to Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), the New Jalpaiguri-Nagercoil Amrit Bharat Express received a strong response from passengers between January and July 2026.

The Railway official said that the Amrit Bharat train between New Jalpaiguri and Nagercoil has received a strong response from passengers.