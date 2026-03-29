Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: West Bengal’s 173-year-old Chandannagar railway station set for makeover

The history of Chandannagar railway station dates back to 1854, similar to Howrah. (Image: Eastern Railway/ Photo enhanced with AI)

Redevelopment of Chandannagar railway station: The Ministry of Railways has planned to upgrade Chandannagar station in West Bengal into a world-class facility. The station’s modernisation is underway under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, with redevelopment being carried out at a sanctioned cost of Rs 9.48 crore. The station falls under the administrative control of Howrah Division of Eastern Railway (ER).

About Chandannagar railway station in West Bengal

The Chandannagar station is part of Bandel-Howrah railway line and is served by many EMU locals and a handful of long-distance trains. Situated at a distance of about 33 km from Howrah station, it offers a wide range of facilities for the convenience of passengers, including ticket counters, waiting rooms, food stalls and restrooms.