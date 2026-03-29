Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: West Bengal’s 173-year-old Chandannagar railway station set for makeover

Redevelopment of Chandannagar railway station: The Ministry of Railways has planned to upgrade Chandannagar station in West Bengal into a world-class facility. The station’s modernisation is underway under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, with redevelopment being carried out at a sanctioned cost of Rs 9.48 crore. The station falls under the administrative control of Howrah Division of Eastern Railway (ER).
The Chandannagar station is part of Bandel-Howrah railway line and is served by many EMU locals and a handful of long-distance trains. Situated at a distance of about 33 km from Howrah station, it offers a wide range of facilities for the convenience of passengers, including ticket counters, waiting rooms, food stalls and restrooms.
The history of Chandannagar railway station dates back to 1854, similar to Howrah. It was established as a French colony in 1673 and later became a permanent French settlement in 1688. However, following the signing of the “Treaty of Secession” between the President of India and the French Republic in 1951, Chandannagar became a part of India.
Presently, it is a subdivision of Hooghly district, however, traces of its French colonial past still remain in the architecture of its old buildings.
In a statement Shibram Majhi, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Eastern Railway, said that once completed, Chandannagar station will emerge as a world-class facility, seamlessly blending French aesthetics with Indian engineering.
“It will no longer be just a transit point, but a symbol of a rising, modern India that honors its history while sprinting toward the future,” he said.
As part of the redevelopment plan, the Chandannagar station will have a modernised circulating area and a 1,574 sqm platform shed. To ensure a smooth transit experience, around 3,500 sqm of platform surfacing is being carried out, along with the installation of a Foot Over Bridge (FOB).
Story continues below this ad
According to ER, the passengers at Chandannagar station will soon enjoy:
Waiting Halls: A spacious 140 sqm lounge and dedicated 50 sqm toilet blocks.
Tech-Driven Transit: ATVMs, high-speed mobile/laptop chargers, and EV charging stations for the eco-conscious traveler.
Art & Culture: The station walls will act as a canvas, reflecting the local heritage and the famous artistry that defines the town.
Divyangjan-friendly: The station is being equipped with standard ramps, low-height ticket booths, non-slippery flooring, and tactile pathways. The station will also feature double handrails and disabled-friendly water booths.
Safety and security: The station is being equipped with comprehensive net of CCTV cameras, fire-fighting equipment, and emergency exit routes marked by yellow-strip steps and thermoplastic lane markings.
Sustainability: The station will incorporate rainwater harvesting and solar power to reduce its carbon footprint.
Digital experience: The Chandannagar station will also feature a massive video wall, multiple Train Indication Boards (MLDB/SLDB) and 46 Coach Guidance Display Boards (CGDB).
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More