Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: 26 railway stations redeveloped in Tamil Nadu as PM Modi inaugurates 5 more

Redeveloped railway stations in Tamil Nadu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated five redeveloped railway stations in Tamil Nadu, taking the total number of redeveloped stations in the state to 26 out of 77. These stations have been modernised under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS).

Launched in 2022, the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) aims at development and upgradation of stations over the Indian Railways (IR) network. The ABSS has a long-term vision that involves creating master plans, promoting multimodal connectivity, better station accessibility for passengers, etc.

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme was launched to improve railway stations and make them cleaner, more comfortable and passenger-friendly. Under the scheme, stations are being upgraded with better waiting halls, toilets, lifts, escalators, free Wi-Fi, executive lounges, improved access roads and landscaping. Some stations may also have designated spaces for business meetings. The facilities are planned according to the needs of each station.

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Amrit Bharat Stations in Tamil Nadu

On Sunday, the Prime Minister inaugurated five redeveloped railway stations in Tamil Nadu: Ambasamudram, Palani, Namakkal, Paramakkudi and Vellore Cantonment. All five stations fall under the Southern Railway (SR) zone.

The stations have been upgraded with facilities to make travel easier for passengers with disabilities. These include ramps, lifts and accessible toilets at designated locations. The modernisation work also includes improvements to station buildings, waiting areas, platforms, parking facilities and passenger information systems.

Ambasamudram railway station

Ambasamudram railway station serves Tirunelveli district in Tamil Nadu. It is the nearest railway station to Papanasam, located about 5 km away. The area is known for the Papanasanathar Temple, Agasthiyar Falls, and Manimuthar Falls and Dam.

Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, the station has been upgraded with several new facilities, including:

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New entrance and exit arches and an entrance porch.

An improved station building facade and canopy.

A wider circulating area with separate pathways for pedestrians and vehicle movement.

Covered parking facilities.

Separate air-conditioned and general waiting halls.

Two lifts on the existing foot overbridge and a new 6-metre-wide foot overbridge.

Improved platform surfaces with tactile and warning tiles, along with new platform shelters.

Landscaping, platform fencing and improved passenger information systems.

Divyangjan-friendly facilities, including ramps with handrails, accessible toilets and booking counters.

New stainless-steel water cubicles.

Passenger benefits

The redevelopment is expected to improve accessibility, safety and comfort for passengers. Better waiting areas, easier movement around the station and improved passenger information facilities will benefit tourists, pilgrims, students, farmers, traders and local residents. The upgraded station will also help passengers travel more conveniently to nearby towns and other destinations.

Redeveloped Ambasamudram railway station (Image: Southern Railway) Redeveloped Ambasamudram railway station (Image: Southern Railway)

Palani railway station

Palani railway station serves the town of Palani in Tamil Nadu’s Dindigul district. It is an important rail gateway for devotees visiting the Arulmigu Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple, one of the six abodes of Lord Murugan. The temple attracts lakhs of devotees every year, especially during festivals such as Thai Poosam and Panguni Uthiram. The station has been redeveloped at a cost of around Rs 20 crore. The improvements include:

A new entrance arch and a renovated station building with an improved facade and canopy.

A wider circulating area with improved roads and footpaths.

Covered parking for cars and two-wheelers.

A new waiting hall and toilet block.

An upgraded concourse and improved booking counter.

A new 6-metre-wide foot overbridge and two lifts on the existing foot overbridge.

A covered ramp with tactile paving, improved platform surfaces and new platform shelters.

Passenger information systems, train indication boards and coach indication boards.

Artwork depicting local art and culture on canopy columns.

Facilities for persons with disabilities, including ramps with handrails, accessible toilets and a lower-height booking counter.

Passenger benefits

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The upgraded facilities will benefit pilgrims, tourists, students and local residents. The improved station is also expected to support tourism and pilgrimage-related businesses, including hotels, lodges, eateries, transport operators, flower shops and vendors.

Redeveloped Palani railway station (Image: Southern Railway) Redeveloped Palani railway station (Image: Southern Railway)

Namakkal railway station

Namakkal railway station is located on the Salem–Karur section and serves Namakkal district in Tamil Nadu. The town is known for its historic rock fort, ancient rock-cut cave temples and the Anjaneyar Temple. It also serves as a gateway to the scenic Kolli Hills.

Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, the station has been upgraded with several facilities, including:

Renovation and expansion of the ground and first floors of the station building.

A new entrance porch and entrance arch.

An upgraded waiting hall, executive lounge and two booking counters.

A wider circulating area with parking for two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

Improved platform surfaces with tactile tiles and granite flooring.

New platform shelters on Platform 1 and Platforms 2 and 3.

A new 6-metre-wide foot overbridge with lifts.

Improved LED lighting.

Passenger information systems, train indication boards and coach indication boards.

Facilities for persons with disabilities, including ramps with handrails, accessible toilets, tactile tiles and a dedicated booking counter.

Passenger benefits

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The upgraded station will support Namakkal’s trade and transport activities, including its poultry and allied industries. Improved facilities will help passengers travel more conveniently to destinations such as Salem, Karur, Erode and Chennai.

Redeveloped Namakkal railway station (Image: Southern Railway) Redeveloped Namakkal railway station (Image: Southern Railway)

Paramakkudi railway station

Paramakkudi railway station serves Ramanathapuram district in Tamil Nadu. Paramakkudi is the district’s largest town and an important commercial centre. The station also serves as an important rail link for pilgrims and tourists travelling to Rameswaram.

Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, the station has been upgraded with several new facilities, including:

A new entrance arch and an improved station building facade, canopy and entrance.

A wider circulating area with separate pathways for vehicles and pedestrians.

Covered parking spread over approximately 1,250 square metres.

A new waiting hall and toilets.

An improved booking counter and concourse.

Two lifts on the existing foot overbridge and a new 6-metre-wide foot overbridge.

Improved platform surfaces with tactile and warning tiles, along with new platform shelters.

Passenger information systems, train indication boards and coach indication boards.

Artwork showcasing local art and culture.

Facilities for persons with disabilities, including ramps with handrails, accessible toilets and booking counters.

Passenger benefits

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The redeveloped station is expected to support Paramakkudi’s handloom industry by helping local businesses reach wider markets. Hotels, eateries, transport operators and small vendors may also benefit from increased passenger convenience and tourism activity.

Redeveloped Paramakkudi railway station (Image: Southern Railway) Redeveloped Paramakkudi railway station (Image: Southern Railway)

Vellore Cantonment railway station

Vellore Cantonment railway station is located in the heart of Vellore city, Tamil Nadu, on the Katpadi–Villupuram railway section. It serves a city known for its historical sites, healthcare facilities, educational institutions and businesses. The station is used by tourists, patients, students, professionals and daily commuters.

Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, the station has been upgraded with several facilities, including:

A new entrance porch and improved station building facade.

An upgraded approach road with a separate pedestrian pathway.

Improved circulating and parking areas.

An upgraded waiting hall, reserved lounge, retiring room, new toilet block and water cubicles.

An improved booking office and concourse.

Ten platform shelter bays and improved surfaces on Platforms 1, 2 and 3.

Facilities for persons with disabilities, including designated parking, ramps, accessible toilets, a lower-height booking counter and tactile guiding tiles.

Coach guidance boards, train arrival and departure information boards, announcement systems and digital clocks.

Landscaping and a selfie point.

Lift facilities.

Redeveloped Vellore Cantonment railway station (Image: Southern Railway) Redeveloped Vellore Cantonment railway station (Image: Southern Railway)

Passenger benefits

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The upgraded facilities at Vellore Cantonment station will benefit patients travelling to Vellore for medical treatment, students, healthcare professionals, tourists, business travellers and daily commuters. The improved station is also expected to support connectivity to the city’s hospitals and educational institutions while making travel more convenient for visitors exploring Vellore’s historical attractions.

51 stations 51 more Tamil Nadu railway stations to be redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme From Chennai Egmore to Rameswaram, these stations have been added to the scheme. Arranged A to Z. 14 junctions 1 terminus A 4 Ambattur

Arakkonam Junction

Ariyalur

Avadi C 6 Chengalpattu Junction

Chennai Beach

Chennai Egmore

Chrompet

Coimbatore Junction

Coimbatore North D 2 Dharmapuri

Dindigul E 1 Erode Junction G 3 Guduvancheri

Guindy

Gummidipundi H 1 Hosur J 1 Jolarpettai Junction K 5 Kanniyakumari Terminus

Karur Junction

Katpadi Junction

Kovilpatti

Kumbakonam L 1 Lalgudi M 3 Madurai Junction

Mayiladuturai Junction

Mettupalayam N 1 Nagercoil Junction P 4 Perambur

Podanur Junction

Pudukkottai

Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Chennai Central R 3 Rajapalayam

Ramanathapuram

Rameswaram S 1 Salem T 12 Tambaram

Tenkasi

Thanjavur Junction

Tiruchendur

Tirunelveli Junction

Tirupadripulyur

Tirupattur

Tiruppur

Tirusulam

Tiruttani

Tiruvallur

Tuticorin U 1 Udagamandalam V 2 Villupuram Junction

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Other redeveloped railway stations in Tamil Nadu

Apart from these five stations, the following railway stations in Tamil Nadu have also been redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme:

Chennai Park, Chinna Salem, Coonoor, Samalpatti, Mambalam, Tiruvannamalai, Chidambaram, Vriddhachalam Junction, Mannargudi, Polur, Srirangam, Kulitturai, St Thomas Mount, Morappur, Bommidi, Srivilliputtur, Sholavandan, Manaparai, Pollachi Junction, Karaikkudi Junction and Thiruvarur Junction.