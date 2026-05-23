Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: Railways fast-tracks modernisation of Tamil Nadu’s 95-year-old Tambaram station

Redevelopment of Tambaram railway station: The Ministry of Railways has ramped up the redevelopment work of Tamil Nadu’s Tambaram railway station. The station’s modernisation is underway under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The station falls under the administrative control of Chennai Division of Southern Railway (SR) zone.

“Chennai Division of Southern Railway is rapidly advancing major passenger infrastructure augmentation works at Tambaram Railway Station under a comprehensive modernization plan valued at approximately Rs 24 crore,” the release said.

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About Tambaram railway station in Tamil Nadu

The Tambaram railway station is Chennai’s third major terminal after Chennai Central and Chennai Egmore. It handles nearly 1.67 lakh passengers daily, including suburban commuters, long-distance and interstate travellers. As one of the country’s busiest railway terminals, Tambaram station has emerged as an important mobility hub in the Chennai suburban network.