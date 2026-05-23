Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: Railways fast-tracks modernisation of Tamil Nadu’s 95-year-old Tambaram station

Redevelopment of Tambaram railway station: The Ministry of Railways has ramped up the redevelopment work of Tamil Nadu’s Tambaram railway station. The station’s modernisation is underway under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The station falls under the administrative control of Chennai Division of Southern Railway (SR) zone.
“Chennai Division of Southern Railway is rapidly advancing major passenger infrastructure augmentation works at Tambaram Railway Station under a comprehensive modernization plan valued at approximately Rs 24 crore,” the release said.
The Tambaram railway station is Chennai’s third major terminal after Chennai Central and Chennai Egmore. It handles nearly 1.67 lakh passengers daily, including suburban commuters, long-distance and interstate travellers. As one of the country’s busiest railway terminals, Tambaram station has emerged as an important mobility hub in the Chennai suburban network.
The history of Tambaram railway station dates back to 1931. According to Southern Railway, the work for suburban train services started in 1928 and became operation in 1931 between Chennai Beach and Tambaram with Electric suburban train services.
Redevelopment of Tambaram railway station
In a statement, A Elumalai, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Chennai Division, said that as part of the ongoing redevelopment work, a new 8-metre-wide Foot Over Bridge (FOB) connecting the eastern and western sides of the station across all 10 platforms has been commissioned.
He added that the facility has been designed to ease congestion, improve inter-platform movement and ensure smoother passenger dispersal during peak hours. “The existing FOB will continue to function alongside the new bridge to distribute passenger flow effectively,” he said.
As part of the makeover plan, Tambaram railway station will be equipped with nine lifts and 10 escalators across its platforms. To enhance passenger amenities, several facilities have been planned, including additional road access to the new 8-metre-wide Foot Over Bridge (FOB), a circulating area with parking on the west side, shelters and coach guidance boards on the platforms.
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“Execution at Tambaram Railway Station is technically challenging due to continuous suburban and long-distance train operations. All works are being carried out in a live operational environment without disruption to train services, requiring phased execution, strict safety protocols and coordinated inter-departmental planning,” the railway official said.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More