Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: PM Modi to inaugurate 8 redeveloped railway stations in Tamil Nadu on March 1

Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate eight redeveloped railway stations in Tamil Nadu on March 1. These stations have been modernised under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). Launched in 2022, the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) aims at development and upgradation of stations over the Indian Railways (IR) network.

The ABSS has a long-term vision that involves creating master plans, promoting multimodal connectivity, better station accessibility for passengers, etc.

Tamil Nadu to get 8 redeveloped railway stations on March 1

The eight stations are Morappur, Bommidi, Srivilliputtur, Sholavandan, Manaparai, Pollachi Junction, Karaikkudi Junction and Thiruvarur Junction in Tamil Nadu. All these stations fall under the administrative control of the Southern Railway (SR) zone.