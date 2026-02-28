Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: PM Modi to inaugurate 8 redeveloped railway stations in Tamil Nadu on March 1

Redevelopment of Railway Stations: Launched in 2022, the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) aims at development and upgradation of stations over the Indian Railways (IR) network.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Feb 28, 2026 02:23 PM IST
These stations have been modernised under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS).
Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate eight redeveloped railway stations in Tamil Nadu on March 1. These stations have been modernised under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). Launched in 2022, the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) aims at development and upgradation of stations over the Indian Railways (IR) network.

The ABSS has a long-term vision that involves creating master plans, promoting multimodal connectivity, better station accessibility for passengers, etc.

Tamil Nadu to get 8 redeveloped railway stations on March 1

The eight stations are Morappur, Bommidi, Srivilliputtur, Sholavandan, Manaparai, Pollachi Junction, Karaikkudi Junction and Thiruvarur Junction in Tamil Nadu. All these stations fall under the administrative control of the Southern Railway (SR) zone.

Under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, Bommidi station has been upgraded to include separate waiting halls, booking office, reserved lounge, ATM counter, catering room, new terminal shelters, covered parking, new entrance arch, and a Foot Over Bridge.

“These stations have been upgraded with modern passenger-centric amenities while incorporating local architectural elements and cultural aesthetics, including improved accessibility, enhanced station buildings, modern waiting halls, lifts and escalators, upgraded platforms and Divyangjan-friendly facilities,” Ministry of Railways said.

Redevelopment of railway stations in Tamil Nadu

With the inauguration of eight redeveloped railway stations on March 1, modernisation work is currently underway at 69 more stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Check the full list here:

 

69 Stations to be Developed as Amrit Stations in Tamil Nadu

69 Amrit Stations in Tamil Nadu
69 Stations Across Tamil Nadu
Amrit Bharat Station Scheme
📍 Complete Station List — Alphabetical Order
01Ambasamudram
02Ambattur
03Arakkonam
04Ariyalur
05Avadi
06Chengalpattu
07Chennai Beach
08Chennai Egmore
09Chennai Park
10Chidambaram
11Chinna Salem
12Chrompet
13Coimbatore Jn
14Coimbatore North
15Coonoor
16Dharmapuri
17Dindigul
18Dr. M.G.R. Central
19Erode Jn.
20Guduvancheri
21Guindy
22Gummidipundi
23Hosur
24Jolarpettai Jn
25Kanniyakumari Terminus
26Karur Jn
27Katpadi Jn
28Kovilpatti
29Kulitturai
30Kumbakonam
31Lalgudi
32Madurai Jn
33Mambalam
34Mannargudi
35Mayiladuturai Jn
36Mettupalayam
37Nagercoil Jn
38Namakkal
39Palani
40Paramakkudi
41Perambur
42Podanur Jn.
43Polur
44Pudukkottai
45Rajapalayam
46Ramanathapuram
47Rameswaram
48Salem
49Samalpatti
50Srirangam
51St. Thomas Mount
52Tambaram
53Tenkasi
54Thanjavur
55Tiruchendur
56Tirunelveli Jn
57Tirupadripulyur
58Tirupattur
59Tiruppur
60Tirusulam
61Tiruttani
62Tiruvallur
63Tiruvannamalai
64Tuticorin
65Udagamandalam
66Vellore Cantt.
67Villupuram Jn.
68Virudhunagar
69Vriddhachalam Jn.
Source: Ministry of Railways  |  Amrit Bharat Station Scheme — Tamil Nadu
