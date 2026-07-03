Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: Redevelopment of Rajasthan’s 151-year-old Gandhinagar Jaipur railway station nears completion

4 min readJul 3, 2026 08:18 PM IST
Amrit Bharat Station Scheme in Rajasthan: The redevelopment of Rajasthan’s 151-year-old Gandhinagar Jaipur railway station is nearing completion under Indian Railways’ (IR) Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). Launched in 2022, the ABSS aims at the development and upgradation of stations over the IR network.
The ABSS has a long-term vision that involves creating master plans, promoting multimodal connectivity, better station accessibility for passengers, etc.
About Rajasthan’s Gandhinagar Jaipur railway station
The Gandhinagar Jaipur railway station was opened on the metre-gauge (MG) network on October 10, 1874, and was later converted to broad gauge (BG) on August 19, 1994. It is one of the important stations of Jaipur Division of North Western Railway (NWR). It falls on the busy Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer rail route.
Situated in Jaipur’s Bajaj Nagar area, Gandhinagar Jaipur railway station holds the distinction of being the country’s first non-suburban railway station to be operated entirely by an all-women workforce. From station master to pointsman, all the day-to-day operations are being controlled by the women employees.
The railway station witnesses more than 82 scheduled trains and registers a footfall of more than 14,000 passengers every day from nearby areas such as Malviya Nagar, Jagatpura, Bajaj Nagar, Tonk Road, Jawahar Lal Nehru Road, etc.
Gandhinagar Jaipur railway station (Express Photo by Anish Mondal)
Redevelopment of Gandhinagar Jaipur railway station
Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Amit Sudarshan, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Western Railway (NWR), said: “Gandhinagar Jaipur railway station is being redeveloped into a world-class facility under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The redevelopment project is being executed at an estimated cost of Rs 211 crore and has now entered its final phase, with all works currently in the finishing stage.”
The railway official further said that like Jaipur Junction, Gandhinagar Jaipur railway station has also been developed with several green building features, including renewable energy systems, scientific waste management and rainwater harvesting. A 1,376 kWp solar power plant has already been installed at the station, he added.
Waiting halls at Gandhinagar Jaipur railway station in finishing stage (Express Photo by Anish Mondal)
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Modernisation of Gandhinagar Jaipur railway station
The construction of both the main entrance and second entrance buildings of Gandhinagar Jaipur railway station has been completed, while finishing work is in progress. The 72-m-wide air concourse has also been completed.
Two new station buildings have also been constructed as part of the redevelopment project. These include a G+2 main station building covering 4,516 square metres at the primary entrance and another G+2 station building spanning 3,029 square metres at the second entrance.
Train name display board at Gandhinagar Jaipur railway station (Express Photo by Anish Mondal)
Spanning around 2,700 sqm, the air concourse connects the two station buildings across the railway platforms. It will not only provide waiting areas for passengers but will also feature a shopping complex, cafeteria and gaming zone.
These facilities will be accessible to both railway passengers and the general public. More than 2,200 square metres of space within the Air Concourse has been earmarked for commercial activities, the railway official said.
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According to the CPRO, the redeveloped station will be equipped with eight lifts and four escalators, along with comprehensive passenger amenities, including facilities for persons with disabilities. “Platform shelters covering approximately 6,000 square metres are being provided,” he added.