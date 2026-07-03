Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: Redevelopment of Rajasthan’s 151-year-old Gandhinagar Jaipur railway station nears completion

Amrit Bharat Station Scheme in Rajasthan: The redevelopment of Rajasthan’s 151-year-old Gandhinagar Jaipur railway station is nearing completion under Indian Railways’ (IR) Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). Launched in 2022, the ABSS aims at the development and upgradation of stations over the IR network.

The ABSS has a long-term vision that involves creating master plans, promoting multimodal connectivity, better station accessibility for passengers, etc.

About Rajasthan’s Gandhinagar Jaipur railway station

The Gandhinagar Jaipur railway station was opened on the metre-gauge (MG) network on October 10, 1874, and was later converted to broad gauge (BG) on August 19, 1994. It is one of the important stations of Jaipur Division of North Western Railway (NWR). It falls on the busy Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer rail route.