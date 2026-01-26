Amrit Bharat Express 3.0 trains: ICF to manufacture two rakes by FY26 end – what’s new

At present, Amrit Bharat 1.0 and Amrit Bharat 2.0 trains are operating across the railway network. (Image: Ministry of Railways)

Amrit Bharat Express, Indian Railways new trains 2026: The Ministry of Railways is preparing to roll out Amrit Bharat 3.0 trainsets in the coming months. First introduced in 2023, the Amrit Bharat trains offer a travel experience comparable to the Vande Bharat Express, but are specifically designed to provide affordable and high-quality service for passengers from lower and lower-middle income category. At present, Amrit Bharat 1.0 and Amrit Bharat 2.0 trains are operating across the railway network.

Amrit Bharat 3.0 trains production

The national transporter plans to manufacture two rakes of the upgraded Amrit Bharat trainsets by the end of FY 2025–26. Addressing the gathering at the 77th Republic Day celebrations at the ICF stadium in Chennai, General Manager U Subba Rao said that ICF plans to manufacture two rakes of Amrit Bharat 3.0 trains during the current financial year. “During the current financial year ICF has planned to manufacture two rakes of Amrit Bharat 3.0,” the GM said.