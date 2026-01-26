Amrit Bharat Express 3.0 trains: ICF to manufacture two rakes by FY26 end – what’s new

Amrit Bharat Express 3.0 trains with AC coaches: The national transporter plans to manufacture two rakes of the upgraded Amrit Bharat trainsets by the end of FY 2025–26.

At present, Amrit Bharat 1.0 and Amrit Bharat 2.0 trains are operating across the railway network. (Image: Ministry of Railways)At present, Amrit Bharat 1.0 and Amrit Bharat 2.0 trains are operating across the railway network. (Image: Ministry of Railways)

Amrit Bharat Express, Indian Railways new trains 2026: The Ministry of Railways is preparing to roll out Amrit Bharat 3.0 trainsets in the coming months. First introduced in 2023, the Amrit Bharat trains offer a travel experience comparable to the Vande Bharat Express, but are specifically designed to provide affordable and high-quality service for passengers from lower and lower-middle income category. At present, Amrit Bharat 1.0 and Amrit Bharat 2.0 trains are operating across the railway network.

Also Read | Train connectivity to Kohima: Dimapur-Zubza railway line project on track for 2029 completion

Amrit Bharat 3.0 trains production

The national transporter plans to manufacture two rakes of the upgraded Amrit Bharat trainsets by the end of FY 2025–26. Addressing the gathering at the 77th Republic Day celebrations at the ICF stadium in Chennai, General Manager U Subba Rao said that ICF plans to manufacture two rakes of Amrit Bharat 3.0 trains during the current financial year. “During the current financial year ICF has planned to manufacture two rakes of Amrit Bharat 3.0,” the GM said.

Also Read | RAC tickets not allowed on these 12 Amrit Bharat trains: Full list

Amrit Bharat 3.0 trains: Here’s how they differ from existing Amrit Bharat services

Amrit Bharat 3.0 trainsets will differ from existing Amrit Bharat services mainly in design. Unlike the current versions, which offer only General and Sleeper Class accommodation, Amrit Bharat Express 3.0 will be developed based on the operational experience of Amrit Bharat 1.0 and 2.0 trains.

Also Read | No separate policy: Amrit Bharat II Express reserved tickets to be governed by Vande Bharat Sleeper norms

The Amrit Bharat 3.0 trainsets will feature a mix of air-conditioned (AC) and non-air-conditioned (non-AC) coaches. Thus, the newer version of Amrit Bharat trainsets will deliver a balance between comfort and affordability.

The Amrit Bharat trains provide comprehensive services to the people at a very low cost. The railways has provisioned for production of 100 Amrit Bharat trains.

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways.

