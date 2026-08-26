Amrit Bharat 3.0: First trainset rolls out from ICF with AC, non-AC coaches

Amrit Bharat 3.0 first trainset has rolled out from ICF with a mix of AC and non-AC coaches for long-distance passengers.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readAug 26, 2026 03:01 PM IST
The new Amrit Bharat 3.0 trainset marks the next phase of the Amrit Bharat programme as Indian Railways works to expand modern, long-distance passenger services. (Image: Ministry of Railways/Enhanced using AI)The new Amrit Bharat 3.0 trainset marks the next phase of the Amrit Bharat programme as Indian Railways works to expand modern, long-distance passenger services. (Image: Ministry of Railways/Enhanced using AI)
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Amrit Bharat train 3.0 latest update: The first Amrit Bharat 3.0 trainset has rolled out from Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF). The new trainset includes both AC and non-AC coaches. At present, around 60 Amrit Bharat Express services are operational across the Indian Railways (IR) network, comprising non-AC coaches.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, a senior Railway official confirmed the development. The official said the trainset has been dispatched from ICF. Regarding its route, the official said the Railway Board will decide where the first Amrit Bharat 3.0 train will operate.

The Railway official further said that the first Amrit Bharat 3.0 trainset has 22 coaches. These include 6 Third AC, 2 Second AC, 1 First AC, 6 Sleeper, 4 General, 1 Pantry, 1 Power Car and 1 Divyangjan-cum-Guard Brake Van.

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The Amrit Bharat Express 3.0 has been designed based on the experience of Amrit Bharat 1.0 and Amrit Bharat 2.0 trains. Launched in 2023, the Amrit Bharat trains are meant to provide affordable service and high quality travelling experience for people in the lower-income and lower-middle-income category.

First AC coach of Amrit Bharat 3.0 trainset (Image: Ministry of Railways/File) First AC coach of Amrit Bharat 3.0 trainset (Image: Ministry of Railways/File)

Amrit Bharat train 3.0 train features

According to the national transporter, the Amrit Bharat Express 3.0 coaches feature new interior colour themes, with coordinated shades used for elements such as PVC flooring, seat and berth rexine, snack tables, curtains and lavatory areas.

In an earlier statement, the Ministry of Railways said that all materials used in the coaches are compliant with HL3 fire safety standards, ensuring a high level of passenger safety along with improved visual appeal. The ministry said the new colour scheme gives the coaches a modern and uniform look, while also focusing on durability and ease of maintenance.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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