Amrit Bharat 3.0: First trainset rolls out from ICF with AC, non-AC coaches

The new Amrit Bharat 3.0 trainset marks the next phase of the Amrit Bharat programme as Indian Railways works to expand modern, long-distance passenger services. (Image: Ministry of Railways/Enhanced using AI)

Amrit Bharat train 3.0 latest update: The first Amrit Bharat 3.0 trainset has rolled out from Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF). The new trainset includes both AC and non-AC coaches. At present, around 60 Amrit Bharat Express services are operational across the Indian Railways (IR) network, comprising non-AC coaches.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, a senior Railway official confirmed the development. The official said the trainset has been dispatched from ICF. Regarding its route, the official said the Railway Board will decide where the first Amrit Bharat 3.0 train will operate.

The Railway official further said that the first Amrit Bharat 3.0 trainset has 22 coaches. These include 6 Third AC, 2 Second AC, 1 First AC, 6 Sleeper, 4 General, 1 Pantry, 1 Power Car and 1 Divyangjan-cum-Guard Brake Van.