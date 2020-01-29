Punjab: CM orders immediate transfer of IAS officer accused of sexual harassment

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Tuesday ordered the immediate transfer of an IAS officer who a PCS officer has accused of sexual harassment. (File) Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Tuesday ordered the immediate transfer of an IAS officer who a PCS officer has accused of sexual harassment. (File)

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Tuesday ordered the immediate transfer of an IAS officer who a PCS officer has accused of sexual harassment.

However, the officer being shifted to the Home Department raised a few eyebrows. While some asked why he had been given a plum posting, a senior functionary of the government said the post was just a “fill in” and there was no woman officer in the department. Moreover, the home secretary had been seeking another officer for his department due to shortage of staff, and after the accused IAS officer’s transfer, he was the only one available for posting, the functionary added.

Earlier during the day, Punjab State Women Commission chairperson Manisha Gulati had issued a notice to the state government seeking a report on the alleged matter.

Gulati told the Indian Express, “I have issued a notice to the state government that they should inform the commission about the action taken in the case. I have not received a complaint, neither has the complainant approached me. I have sent a suo motu notice and written to the government.”

She added that she had been informed by the government that the accused officer has been transferred.

Sources in the government said Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh had warned the officer of dire consequences if he repeats the mistake.

The IAS officer was accused of sexual harassment by the PCS officer on Friday. She had met the chief secretary and complained to him. The chief secretary had then recommended his transfer from the department.

