Amreli SP: 12 cops caught stealing power, asked to vacate quarters

During the drive, power theft through direct taping was detected in 12 of close to 300 quarters. (Representational)

AFTER ELECTRICITY theft was detected in their official quarters, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Amreli district, Nirlipt Rai, ordered two assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) and 10 police constables to vacate their quarters within two days. The latter will also be served show-cause notices as to why departmental action should not be taken against them.

A vigilance squad of the Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited (PGVCL) and a team of reserved police sub-inspectors in the headquarters of Amreli district jointly conducted a checking drive in the quarters of the Amreli Police Line on August 28. During the drive, power theft through direct taping was detected in 12 of close to 300 quarters.

While two of these quarters were allotted to ASIs Naran Jagsar and Chandangiri Goswami, three were allotted to head constables Shiva Jajaliya, Jyotsnaben Dhamal and Parasben Dhaduk. Four other quarters were allotted to police constables Shivraj Vala, Arvind Chauhan, Hiteshdan Bhevaliya and Parulben Gordhanbhai and one each to Lok Rakshaks Shraddha Garaiya, Raviraj Khuman and Ratanben Jadav.

ASI Jagsar and Gauswami are posted at police headquarters and Amreli city police station. Head constables Jajaliya, Dhamal and Dhaduk are posted with CID (crime), Amreli city police and Special Operations Group of Amreli, respectively. Vala, Chauha, Bhevaliya and Parulben Gordhanbhai are posted at Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Amreli taluka police station, Mounted Squad Amreli city police station, respectively. Garaiya is posted with Amreli taluka police station, while Khuman and Jadav are posted headquarters and Amreli city police stations, respectively.

In an order issued on Monday, the Amreli SP ordered these 12 personnel to vacate their quarters within two days. “Despite them being employees of the disciplined police force and knowing law well, it appears they all have indulged in criminal acts and misdemeanor. Such conduct does not belong to the police force inside the Police Line and can affect other policemen and their families living near such personnel. Therefore, it is not in public interest to allow them to stay in the Police Line. Therefore, you are hereby ordered to “Line Out” (sic),” the order stated.

“…You are directed to hand over possession of government quarters, presently occupied by you, to police sub-inspector, police headquarters, Amreli, within two days, failing which this office will be constrained to take further action to vacate these quarters,” the order added.

Rai said that the PGVCL will impose fine on these ASIs, police head constables, constables and Lok Rakshaks for power theft. “We shall issue them show-cause notices. We have asked them to vacate quarters because the police force is recognised by discipline and obedience to law,” he said.

The SP added that the checking drive was undertaken after a complaint stated that power theft was rampant there. “I got an anonymous letter and called a team of the GEB (Gujarat Electricity Board). They told me (after the checking drive) that policemen have bypassed the metre and have taken direct connection from the line,” Rai added.

