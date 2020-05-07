Amreli: Nine Tablighi members return from Andhra, quarantined

According to police, there are a total of 29 quarantine centres under 12 talukas of Amreli. (Representational) According to police, there are a total of 29 quarantine centres under 12 talukas of Amreli. (Representational)

Nine members of Tablighi Jamaat who had gone to Andhra Pradesh for a religious ceremony in December, returned to Amreli on Wednesday, after which they were sent to quarantine centres by the police.

According to Amreli police, nine workers of Sura faction of Tablighi Jamat, all natives of Amreli district, who had gone to Andhra Pradesh last December and were stuck over there for the past 50 days due to lockdown, returned to Amreli city in their private vehicle.

Police said that none of the workers had attended the markaz event in Nizamuddin of New Delhi earlier this March, which turned into a hotspot for COVID-19 cases later. Amreli is the only green zone district in Gujarat which has till now seen the second highest number of coronavirus cases in the country after Maharashtra.

“The workers had valid passes from the Andhra Pradesh government and after following due procedures, they were sent to one of our quarantine centres. They will be tested for COVID-19 after a period of 10-12 days,” said a police officer from the Special Operations Group (SOG), Amreli.

According to police, there are a total of 29 quarantine centres under 12 talukas of Amreli.

A total of 44 people, all migrant workers and their families who are natives of Madhya Pradesh, and were stuck in Babra Taluka of Amreli due to lockdown were given pass to travel to their homes. The workers and their families will travel from Amreli to Barwani in Madhya Pradesh via Dahod.

