Amravati Anti-Corruption Bureau also absolves Ajit Pawar

The affidavits were filed in the direction of the HC during hearing on these PILs that have been clubbed. The affidavits were filed in the direction of the HC during hearing on these PILs that have been clubbed.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) office at Amravati, too, has filed an affidavit before the Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court exonerating former Deputy Chief Minister and Water Resource Minister Ajit Pawar of any culpability in the wrong-doings in the irrigation projects under its jurisdiction.

In the affidavit filed on November 27, a day before the new Shiv Sena-NCP-Cong dispensation took office in the state like their Nagpur counterparts, the Superintendent of Police, ACB, Amravati, Shrikant Dhivre has said that the ACB hadn’t found out anything that could fix the onus of the alleged multi-crore irrigation scam on Pawar. The affidavit wording is exactly the same as the one that was submitted by Nagpur ACB SP Rashmi Nandedkar.

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court is hearing four petitions filed by activist Atul Jagtap seeking probe into four irrigation projects in Amravati division, viz Waghadi, Raigad, Lower Pedhi and Jigao while NGO Janmanch has filed a PIl for probe into, and expeditious completion of, Gosikhurd project in Bhandara district. The affidavits were filed in the direction of the HC during hearing on these PILs that have been clubbed.

The Nagpur ACB is looking into 302 tenders in 17 irrigation projects. Of these, 195 tenders are from Gosikhurd National Irrigation Project. The ACB has lodged FIRs in 20 cases so far. Of them, charge-sheets have been filed in five cases. The Water Resources Department (WRD) has granted “conditional sanction” to prosecute the public servants involved in 11 other cases. Explaining the conditional sanction, an ACB official said, “an organisation called Engineers Welfare Association of Nagpur had moved the HC last year seeking stay on inquiry. The HC had directed that charge-sheet, if any, will be subject to final disposal of the organisation’s petition.”

The remaining four ceases are under probe.

In these cases, three former Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation (VIDC) officials, then Executive Director Devendra Shirke, then Chief Engineer Sopan Suryawanshi and then Superintendent Engineer Sanjay Kholapurkar had moved the court last year seeking quashing of FIRs contending that that prior sanction from competent authority hadn’t been taken for them. This contention drew its force from the amendment in the Prevention of Corruption Act on July 26, 2018 whereby prior sanction was made mandatory for filing of FIRs while these FIRs were registered on August 18, 2018. “Our contention in this regard is that no such sanction was required in these cases since the probe had been initiated much earlier than the said amendment on the direction of the court itself,” the officer said.

“Over 50 tender inquiries have been closed in Nagpur division since no criminality was found in them,” the officer said.

The Amravati ACB is currently conducting probe into total 28 projects involving 1002 tenders. FIRs have been registered in four cases. Fourteen inquiries have been closed as no criminality was found in them. Permission has been sought to register FIRs in seven cases. Three inquiries are still pending.

The criminal elements in the cases found in inquiries are forgery of documents, illegal concessions, excess payment, unregistered contractors given work, project design not approved, excess work permission given, etc.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App