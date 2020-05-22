Amphan wreaks havoc: Power supply, phone connectivity disrupted in Kolkata

With electricity poles uprooted, several areas of the city suffered disruptions in power supply. Telephone lines were snapped, broadband services hit and the mobile phone network too faced disruptions. (AP/File) With electricity poles uprooted, several areas of the city suffered disruptions in power supply. Telephone lines were snapped, broadband services hit and the mobile phone network too faced disruptions. (AP/File)

A day after cyclone Amphan wreaked havoc, residents of Kolkata woke up to scenes of the destruction Thursday. Over 5,000 trees, hundreds of lamp posts and traffic signals were uprooted. Due to heavy rain, several areas were inundated and there was no power supply in some areas.

At the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International airport, two hangars and a small private aircraft have been damaged. A portion of the airport was inundated.

“Two unused dilapidated hangars collapsed. The airport became operational from noon. We will be operating cargo, evacuation and emergency flights. People engaged in maintenance work are working round the clock to repair the damage,” a senior airport official told The Indian Express.

According to Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), over 5,000 trees were uprooted across the city and hundreds of lamp posts damaged. The uprooted trees blocked several arterial roads.

“Over 5,000 trees were uprooted and several houses have collapsed. The city has never witnessed a bigger disaster,” said Firhad Hakim, state Urban Development Minister and chairman of the KMC board of administrators.

With electricity poles uprooted, several areas of the city suffered disruptions in power supply. Telephone lines were snapped, broadband services hit and the mobile phone network too faced disruptions.

Meanwhile, operations have resumed at both docks of Kolkata Port. A statement by Kolkata Port Trust said, “Operations resumed at Kolkata Dock System at 10 am, one ship departure took place at 12.30. Cargo handling operations also on, but due to tree falling at various places across city, not many trucks are coming in…”

