Among top 10 cleanest cities, 4 from Gujarat; Surat grabs second spot

Surat has also started 551 vehicles which collect wet and dry waste from households, which is sent at Kajod site for further process.

Four cities from Gujarat have been ranked among the top 10 cleanest cities in the country as per the Swachh Survekshan 2020 findings released in New Delhi Thursday, with Surat occupying the second spot.

As many as 4,221 cities having over 1 lakh population participated in the Swachh Survekashan 2020, out of which Indore was selected as the cleanest city, for a fourth straight year.

Three other Gujarat cities in the top 10 are Ahmedabad (5th spot), Rajkot (6th spot) and Vadodara (10th spot), said Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in a statement.

“It is a matter of great happiness and pride that four Gujarat cities have made it to the top 10 list of Swachh Survekshan 2020…I congratulate the people, elected representatives and mayors of these four cities for achieving this feat,” said Rupani.

A virtual award ceremony was organised by Union Minister Hardip Singh Puri in Gandhinagar for Swachh Survekashan 2020. In this event, Surat Municipal Commissioner B N Pani, Mayor Dr. Jagdish Patel and Deputy Commissioner (Health) Dr Ashish Naik were present. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also congratulated Surat Municipal Corporation team for their achievement. Last year, Surat city was at the 14th spot in the Swachh Survekashan ranking last year.

Under ODF++ and garbage-free 5 star rating, Surat city got 1,300 out of 1,500 marks. Surat city also got 1,500 marks in spot visit category. However under the citizens’ voices (opinion) about the work of SMC, and work done under Swachhata app, Surat city got 1,369 out of 1500 marks. Surat city got a total of 5,519 marks out of 6,000 marks.

Under the category of garbage management and disposal, the work of SMC was also appreciated as the city has become garbage container-free city. The garbage containers had been removed and upgraded with underground waste bins at 75 locations. To ensure efficient waste segregation, the bins are divided into dry and wet waste.

Surat has also started 551 vehicles which collect wet and dry waste from households, which is sent at Kajod site for further process.

The daily collection of 75 tonnes of plastic waste is recycled to produce pellets and crude oil using pyrolysis, technology, and the plastic waste management plant in Bhatar. Under Swachh Bharat Mission, the solid waste management system of the Surat Municipal Corporation focuses on collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of 1800 metric tons of the solid waste per day. However in place of manual work of sweeping and brushing of roads during night, SMC had put into practice of 22 mechanised sweeper machines.

SMC Commissioner B N Pani, “It is a well-deserved achievement of a city like Surat. SMC team had proved it and the employees ranging from safari kamdar to the top officials had worked hard. This is a continuous evaluation process and even the people and SMC has to maintain it.”

With PTI

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd