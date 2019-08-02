Among the accused in Unnao rape victim accident: UP minister’s son-in-law, Sengar brother, aides

Unnao’s Nawabganj block pramukh Arun Singh, who has been booked in connection with the accident in which the Unnao rape victim was critically injured, is the son-in-law of Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Agriculture, Agriculture Education and Agriculture Research, Ranvendra Pratap Singh aka Dhunni Singh.

Dhunni (55) is a second-time MLA from Hussainganj constituency in Fatehpur. According to Dhunni’s personal secretary Mohammad Saleem, he won the seat on a BJP ticket in 2007 and then in 2017, after which he was given a ministerial post.

BJP sources said that Dhunni joined the party in 2006. In 2012 he was made its Fatehpur district president. His affidavit for the 2017 Assembly elections shows that he runs a brick kiln and is in the dairy business. He does not have any pending criminal cases against him.

Dhunni’s son-in-law Arun Singh (34) has been named in the FIR registered for murder, attempt to murder, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy in connection with Sunday’s accident in Rae Bareli.

Arun told The Indian Express he joined the BJP in 2003 and was later made Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha district vice-president. He was made Nawabganj block pramukh in 2016. He married Dhunni’s daughter in 2009 and resides in Nawabganj town.

Denying all the allegations against him, Arun claimed he was booked as part of a political conspiracy by someone who has been misguiding the victim’s family.

“This person, who has his name mentioned in the FIR complaint as an acquaintance, made his wife contest the block pramukh election against me. Since she lost the election, he is using the victim’s family’s grief to take revenge on me. I want justice for the victim’s family and for myself. I want the CBI to do a narco test on me and everything will be clear,” he said, claiming he was on the Amarnath Yatra when the accident took place.

Arun claimed he had no connection with the victim’s family and did not even go to her village. “I did not even know who they were. I came to know about the victim’s uncle (complainant of the FIR) and others after the case was highlighted by the media,” he said.

In addition to MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and Arun Singh, there are eight others named in the FIR. One of them, Manoj Singh Sengar, is the younger brother of Kuldeep. Sources said he was living in Unnao city area and his family residence in the village was locked since the rape case issue hit the headlines.

The FIR also names Vinod Mishra who, according to village sources, is a close aide of Kuldeep, lives in the same village and runs a transport business. Mishra used to manage Kuldeep’s finances.

Husband of Shashi Singh, Haripal Singh has also been named in the FIR. Haripal is the father of gangrape accused Shubham Singh, and was the complainant in the case registered against the victim’s family members for allegedly forging documents to prove that the victim was a minor at the time of the alleged sexual assault by Kuldeep.

The son of Haripal and Shashi, Naveen Singh is another accused. A close aide of Kuldeep and a contractor by profession, Komal Singh is the sixth accused.

While Arun is number seven, Gyanendra Singh, who calls himself the brother of Kuldeep and earlier worked as a journalist in a Hindi news daily, has been named in the FIR. Rinku Singh, a close aide of Kuldeep, and Awadhesh Singh, a lawyer and close associate of Kuldeep, have also been named.

Apart from these 10, 15-20 unidentified people are mentioned in the FIR.