Toggle Menu
Among Ravi Shankar Prasad’s priorities is creation of all-India judicial servicehttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/among-ravi-shankar-prasads-priorities-is-creation-of-all-india-judicial-service-5759312/

Among Ravi Shankar Prasad’s priorities is creation of all-India judicial service

Related News Modi Cabinet portfolios: Sitharaman gets Finance, Piyush Goyal retains Railways Amit Shah, Ravi Shankar Prasad cease to be members of Rajya Sabha Election results 2019: Ravi Shankar Prasad marches ahead of Shatrughan Sinha by 2,14,808 votes in Patna Sahib The creation of an all-India judicial service to recruit judges for the lower courts […]

Ravi Shankar prasad, all-India judicial service, india Law Ministry, Law Minister ravi shankar, india news
Minister of Law and Justice; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad arrives for the Cabinet meeting at South Block, in New Delh. (PTI Photo)

The creation of an all-India judicial service to recruit judges for the lower courts of the country is among the priorities of Ravi Shankar Prasad, who has returned to the Law Ministry for the second time.

The ministry has also been consistently working on improving the judicial infrastructure with more courtrooms and appointment of judges. Over 5,000 vacancies of judicial officers/judges in the lower courts have resulted in a massive backlog of cases.

Another priority would be the finalisation of memorandum of procedure to guide appointment and transfer of Supreme Court and high court judges. The issue had now been pending for over two years now with the SC collegium and the government failing to reach a consensus.

Successive governments have also been working on making India a hub of international arbitration. It has taken several steps to change laws dealing with commercial disputes.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Monsoon to be below normal over north, south India: IMD
2 Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra gets three-month extension
3 Modi Cabinet meeting: Nirmala Sitharaman to present maiden Union Budget on July 5