Among Padma awardees, two from poll-bound states

WITH the top civilian awards to Karnataka leader S M Krishna and the late Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav, the Narendra Modi government Wednesday scored several political points with its Padma list.

Krishna is a leader of the powerful Vokkaliga community in poll-bound Karnataka, while Mulayam remains one of the most respected names in the country among the OBCs, whom the BJP has been trying to woo. Tripura tribal doyen N C Debbarma gets a Padma Shri, just days ahead of voting in the state. From the Northeast, a region high on the BJP’s priority list, Thounaojam Chaoba Singh also gets a Padma Shri.

S M KRISHNA

At 90, Krishna might have lost political credence in recent years, but the former Karnataka CM and ex-Union minister is considered the most prominent Vokkaliga leader after former prime minister and JD(S) leader H D Deve Gowda in the state.

Krishna was always seen as the urbane face with his foreign education, and is still widely regarded in Bengaluru as one of the chief architects of the development of the city.

After nearly five decades in the Congress, where he served in top positions such as CM, Minister for External Affairs and Governor of Maharashtra, Krishna joined the BJP in 2017. It was seen as an effort by the party to gain a foothold in south Karnataka and among the dominant Vokkaligas.

Mulayam Singh Yadav

The SP founder who died at the age of 82 in October last year was a follower of Ram Manohar Lohia and the architect of OBC politics in Uttar Pradesh, who was elected to the state Assembly eight times, served as an MP seven times, held the Defence portfolio under the United Front government, and was the CM of UP three times.

Mulayam was the only bulwark against the BJP’s temple politics in UP for a long time. It was during his first regime as CM in 1989 that police had opened fire on kar sevaks gathered in Ayodhya. While he later regretted the incident, he never stopped believing that the action was necessary to protect a religious place.

N C DEBBARMA

The former Tripura revenue minister was the founder president of the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), the tribal party that was a valuable ally for the BJP as it formed its first government in the state in 2018. The Padma Shri to him comes at a time when the IPFT is slipping away from the BJP, and another tribal party, the TIPRA Motha, has emerged as the stronger contender for the community’s vote.

Thounaojam C Singh

A former Congress leader, Singh won the Nambol Assembly seat five times and was the Deputy CM of Manipur from 1994 to 1995. The next year, he was elected to the Lok Sabha and went on to head the Congress in the state. After re-election to the Lok Sabha in 1998 and 1999 on Congress ticket, Singh joined the BJP prior to the 2004 general elections. After he won, he was inducted as MoS Culture, Youth Affairs and Sports, in the Vajpayee government. He also became the Manipur BJP chief and held the post till 2006.

He was one of the front-runners to be CM in 2017. However, he lost out to N Biren Singh.