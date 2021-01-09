Among ‘farmers’ who get AAP help in sending notices to Kangana, BJP MPs, four are party workers

Another person, who has sent the legal notice to Kangana Ranaut, is Jeevan Jyot Kaur who is also associated with the Mahila wing of AAP.

The AAP has provided legal assistance to five “aggrieved farmers” to send legal notices for defamation to actress Kangana Ranaut, Union Minister Raosaheb Danve and BJP MPs Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari and Ramesh Bidhuri.

However, several of these ‘farmers’ have turned out to be AAP workers. One such ‘farmer’ who has been helped to send legal notice, Narinder Singh Shergill, is an AAP member and has contested Assembly elections from Mohali and the parliamentary polls from Ropar constituency.

Another person, who has sent the legal notice to Kangana Ranaut, is Jeevan Jyot Kaur who is also associated with the Mahila wing of AAP.

A third ‘farmer’ claimed to have helped to send a legal notice is Gurinder Singh Birring who, too, has been associated with AAP and was part of its war room for 2017 Assembly polls.

A fourth ‘farmer’, Sukhwinder Paul Sukhi, who has sent legal notice to BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, is also learnt to be associated with AAP in Mansa.

So out of five so-called farmers whom the AAP claims to have helped send legal notices for defamation, four are actively associated with the party.

AAP Punjab co-incharge Raghav Chadha, who announced the despatch of legal notices here on Saturday, defended the names of party workers among those who have sent legal notices. “One or two of them may be associated with the party but they are farmers too,” he said.

He said that the farmers had been requesting the Narendra Modi-led Central government to listen to them, but in turn were only abused. “It is because of the sacrifices made by a farmer and his family that food reaches our homes, our plates, and we are able to eat to our heart’s content. If someone abuses an honest farmer, it is similar to abusing Mother India,” he added.

Chadha said that the BJP leaders at different times described the farmers as terrorists, anti-nationals, goondas, dalaals, agents of Pakistan and China. “Does our farmer look like a terrorist? I would like to tell the BJP that our farmers have had enough. They are done with being maligned and abused. They now want to knock at the doors of justice, and we truly believe that victory would be theirs,” he said.

“It is evident that the entire BJP is categorically and strategically working to destroy and discredit the farmers’ movement with their relentless abuse,” he added. He said that the false and frivolous propaganda against the farmers was unbecoming on the part of those behind the propaganda. Chadha said that the AAP vows to stand with the farmers of this country in their fight and will provide them assistance till the BJP leaders are punished.

Chadha said that over 20 BJP leaders, including Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Giriraj Singh, MP Manoj Tiwari, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, BJP’s National General Secretary Ram Madhav and several others, had allegedly used unparliamentary language and hurled filthy abuses at the farmers. He said that after notices to some BJP leaders last month, fresh notices were issued to a Bollywood actress, BJP’s MPs and Union minister.

Chadha said actress Kangana Ranaut was served a notice for her ‘derogatory’ remarks by Jeevan Jyot Kaur, “a farmer from Amritsar”. Kangana through her tweet had called the aged mother of a farmer as a woman available for Rs 100.

Similarly, on December 3, MP Manoj Tiwari had said that ‘tukde-tukde’ gang was trying to experiment with Shaheen Bagh 2.0 and ‘create unrest in the garb of farmers’ protest’. Taking objection to such accusations, ‘farmer’ Sukhwinder Paul Sukhi from Mansa district had filed a defamation case against Tiwari, seeking unconditional apology and unambiguous withdrawal of the derogatory statements, Chadha said.

Another ‘farmer’ from Patiala, Gurinder Singh Birring, had issued a notice to MP Ravi Kishan for his statement on December 17 that the farmers’ protests were being funded by Pakistan, China and Canada, Chadha said.