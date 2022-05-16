Among dead: Motivational speaker called to address company employees, his son

On Friday, motivational speaker Kailash Jyani (62) was invited to deliver a lecture to the staff of a commercial unit in Mundka. His son, Amit Jyani (37), had accompanied him for the event. Later that evening, the father and son were killed in a fire at the building. Their bodies were among the eight identified on Saturday.

“We were not aware of the fire. When our family members did not return, we tried calling them but the phones were switched off,” said Kailash’s nephew Bhupender.

He said that when they contacted an acquaintance who had arranged the session, they were told of the fire.

“My uncle and his son were missing. We tried checking with the police, but there was not much information. We checked at all hospitals too. We spent a sleepless night and again searched for them today morning. They had not returned home and were not among the list of injured,” Bhupender added.

Relatives said Kailash’s body was identified by a gold chain and jewellery he was wearing. His son’s body was lying next to him.

“Kailash had retired from a senior position at NAFED (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India). Post retirement, he became interested in motivational speaking and used to give lectures and sessions on leadership and personal growth. He had gone to the US for a John Maxwell workshop on related topics. On Friday, he went to deliver a similar session to motivate young staffers of the commercial unit,” said Bhupender.

Relatives said that he frequently used to upload videos on his Facebook page, ‘Kailash Jyani Business Growth coach’, and YouTube. In the last few videos uploaded earlier this week, he had shared insights on ‘power of smartness and knowledge’ and finding one’s niche in a competitive environment.

“His son, Amit, who is settled in Australia, often used to accompany him for sessions. After the pandemic, he had come to India for some time,” said Bhupender.

On Saturday, survivors told The Indian Express that their employer had arranged a motivational session by a coach. Preeti, who suffered injuries to her hands, said, “Our company had done well in terms of output and sales and they had organised a session to further motivate staff.”

Kailash and his wife are residents of Gurgaon, said relatives. Amit is survived by his wife and a child.