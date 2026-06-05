Among 21 who perished in South Delhi fire | ‘Can’t forget her screams’: TISS postgrad, new job, a life cut short

For Shrutika Baranwal, a 25-year-old from Bokaro in Jharkhand, the world was waiting.

A post-graduate from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences in Mumbai, she had already landed a job in the city through campus placement. The Master’s degree in Water Policy and Governance was to be conferred later at a convocation.

Hired by the Rubber, Chemical & Polymer Skill Development Council, Shrutika travelled to Delhi to complete induction formalities and be back in Mumbai to start her career.

But that was not to be. She was one of the 21 who perished Wednesday in the fire that engulfed a B&B facility in Hauz Rani in South Delhi – she was one of the few who had checked in on a work-related visit, unlike the majority who were staying there for treatment in nearby hospitals or had accompanied patients.