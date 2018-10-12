Amnesty scheme: Over 900 inmates released from jails

Over 900 prisoners have been released from jails across India under an amnesty scheme announced as part of the year-long celebration to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi beginning October 2, the Home Ministry said Thursday.

In the week-long first phase of the special remission to prisoners, states and Union territories, after obtaining the approval of the competent authority in their jurisdictions, have released more than 900 prisoners, a home ministry statement said. In the second and third phase, prisoners will be released on April 6, 2019 and October 2, 2019.

The states and UTs have been advised to hold a week-long special function at all prison premises based on the teachings of the Mahatma before the dates specified for release of prisoners. The prisoners shall be taken to a statue of Mahatma Gandhi, where they will garland it.

The special remission scheme is not available to prisoners who have been convicted for an offence for which the sentence awarded is death, where the death sentence has been commuted to life imprisonment, and cases of convicts involved in heinous crimes.

