Amnesty India issue: Expect other countries not to condone flouting of Indian laws ‘by any entity’, says MEA

With a senior official from the US, apart from the UK, the European Union (EU) and the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), raising the issue of Amnesty India shutting down its operations, New Delhi on Thursday said that it expects other governments to “not condone contravention of Indian laws by any entity”.

Ministry of External Affairs’ official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Thursday said that the Union Home Ministry, which deals with FCRA-related issues and foreign funding of NGOs, has said that “NGOs are expected to adhere to all our laws, including in respect of foreign funding, just as they presumably would, in other countries including in the US, and in the European Union”.

He said, “We also expect that other governments would not condone contravention of Indian laws by any entity.”

Earlier on Thursday, a senior US State Department official told journalists in Washington DC that Amnesty International shutting down its operations in India, after its bank accounts were frozen, “has received attention at the highest levels” in the US government.

Asked about New Delhi’s action against Amnesty International, the official said, “We’ve been focused, we’ve been very, very closely following this issue… It has received attention at the highest levels of our government. We look forward to a response, and a resolution to a situation that’s consistent with international principles and the rule of law.”

