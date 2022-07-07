scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 07, 2022

Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant to be new Sherpa of G-20

Abhinav Kant replaces Union Minister Piyush Goyal as full time sherpa of G-20; India assumes the G-20 presidency later this year

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: July 7, 2022 4:26:46 pm
G-20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant. With the upcoming presidency of India in the G-20 summit, he will devote a lot of time to numerous meetings that will be held in different parts of the country. (Express File Photo/ Representative)

Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant will be the new Sherpa of G-20, replacing Union Minister Piyush Goyal, as full-time sherpa required for India’s presidency, sources said on Thursday.

India assumes the G-20 presidency later this year.

“With the G-20 presidency coming to India this year, the Sherpa would need to devote a lot of time to numerous meetings that will be held in different parts of the country.

ALSO READ |India to hold G-20 meetings in Ladakh

“Union Minister Goyal, holds the charge of multiple portfolios in the Modi cabinet which consumes a lot of his time,” a source said.

In addition, the Minister is also tasked with other pressing duties like the Leader of Rajya Sabha, the source added.

Kant was NITI Aayog CEO for almost six years and completed his extended term last month.

Prior to that, the Kerala-cadre IAS officer was Secretary, Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion.

