Viral video: Amitabh Bachchan enters Parliament amid cheers in 1984

‘Shahenshah of Bollywood’ Amitabh Bachchan, who is arguably one of Hindi cinema’s biggest superstars, turned 80 on Tuesday. In his illustrious career spanning over five decades, Bachchan Sr has donned several hats, including that of a producer, singer and television host. While he was at the peak of stardom, Bachchan took a break from acting and briefly entered politics in 1984, as part of the grand old Congress party.

He contested the Allahabad seat against H N Bahuguna, former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, in the 1984 general elections and emerged victorious with 68.2 per cent of the votes in his favour. He thus became a part of the eighth Lok Sabha.

A video of Bachchan, soon after his victory, entering Parliament with veteran Bollywood star Sunil Dutt has now gone viral on social media. The video was shared by news agency ANI.

In the video, Bachchan is seen greeting various Parliamentarians and staff on the premises.

The superstar resigned from the post in 1987 and quit politics soon after, allegedly because of speculations about his involvement in the Bofors scandal.

“Venturing into politics was a mistake. I entered the field in the flow of emotions. But then I realised that emotions are very different from reality in the political arena. So I gave up,” the actor said at a session of Agenda Aaj Tak in 2014.