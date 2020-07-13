As Amitabh Bachchan tests Covid positive, Mamata wishes him speedy recovery

The 77-year-old actor on Saturday said he had tested positive for Covid-19 (Photo: Express Archive/Instagram) The 77-year-old actor on Saturday said he had tested positive for Covid-19 (Photo: Express Archive/Instagram)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed concern after Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to hospital.

Banerjee, who shares a cordial relationship with Bachchan, prayed for his speedy recovery. “Extremely saddened to hear the news of Shri #AmitabhBachchan Ji testing COVID Positive. Praying for his strength & speedy recovery. Sr Bachchan please get well soon!” Banerjee tweeted late on Saturday night.

The 77-year-old actor on Saturday said he had tested positive for Covid-19 and got himself admitted in the isolation ward of Mumbai-based Nanavati hospital. Later, his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan informed that he too had tested positive. On Sunday afternoon, his wife and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aradhya also tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, admirers of Amitabh Bachchan and members of multiple fan clubs in the city offered prayers at temples wishing for their speedy recovery. At Hatibagan, a priest performed a puja, which saw the participation of several fans of the Bollywood superstar. People also offered similar prayers at Bondel Road area.

