Amit Shah’s two-day visit to West Bengal begins today

BJP national president Amit Shah will embark on a two-day visit to West Bengal starting June 27. The schedule released by the BJP says Shah is scheduled to address a rally in Purulia, where two BJP workers were found dead over three weeks ago. Shah will arrive in Kolkata on Wednesday and hold meetings with state BJP leaders and workers. He will hold a meeting with the BJP’s election management team, followed by a closed-door social media convention at Sarat Sadan in Howrah. He will then attend a meeting at G D Birla Sabhaghar, followed by a Vistarak Baithak at Indian Museum. On June 28, Shah will visit Tarapith Temple in Birbhum and offer puja. He will then visit Purulia for a public meeting and meet the family members of deceased BJP workers Trilochan Mahato and Dulal Kumar. After attending a public meeting, Shah will depart for Delhi.

