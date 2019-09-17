Amit Shah’s pitch for Hindi: CPI MP writes to Modi

Hitting out at Home Minister Amit Shah for pitching for a common language for the country, a CPI MP on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to advise Shah to withdraw the “biased and narrow-minded outburst” that “undermines the self-respect of all Indian languages”.

Rajya Sabha member Binoy Viswam wrote “no one can deny the importance of Hindi that has played a significant role in the making of a modern India… but to say that it is the only unifying factor is equal to shutting our eyes to the national reality. It is an expression of contempt towards all other Indian languages that have contributed tremendously to the nation’s unity and its march to social progress.”