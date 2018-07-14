Amit Shah’s jibe at Congress: ‘They don’t practice internal democracy, how can they run nation democratically?’

BJP president Amit Shah. (File) BJP president Amit Shah. (File)

Taking a jibe at the Congress Saturday, BJP president Amit Shah questioned the party’s capability to run the country democratically when they can’t even practice internal democracy. Speaking at the ‘Youth Parliament 2018 – A Forum of Democratic Dialogues’ held at Karnavati University today, Shah said, “How will a party which can’t practice internal democracy run a country democratically?”

The Youth Parliament 2018 is a two-day event being held at Karnavati University in Gandhinagar. Nearly 100 students from different colleges and institutions across the state will be attending the event. The event saw Joint General Secretary V Satish, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Gujarat Home Minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja also in attendance from the BJP camp.

Addressing the audience at the event, Shah claimed, “Narendra Modi govt opened Rs 30 crore bank accounts, 7.5 crore toilets were constructed, 19,000 villages electrified.” He added that the GDP had increased to 7.4% from an average 6% whereas agriculture growth accelerated from -2% to 4.1%

Shah also said that people have to dream big to become ‘sone ki chidiya’ (golden bird) again. (India was earlier referred to as the golden bird because it was not only a wealthy nation but also a major exporter.)

The other topics of discussion at the event were issues such as simultaneous elections, employment and entrepreneurship, and digital intolerance. Speaking about the youth parliament, Ritesh Hada, president of Karnavati University, said, “With so many top names agreeing to be panelists and moderators, it took three to four months to finalise the event. We hope to make this an annual event.”

