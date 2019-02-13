Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath take holy dip at Kumbh Mela

BJP president Amit Shah along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Wednesday took a holy dip in river Ganges during the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Shah also performed Aarti at the Triveni Ghat.

They were accompanied by state BJP president Mahendra Nath Pandey, UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and several other leaders. Later, Shah and Adityanath also visited the ashram of Swami Avdeshanand Giri Ji Maharaj.

Yogi, last month, had also held a cabinet meeting at the Kumbh Mela. The cabinet meeting at Kumbh was the first by the UP chief minister outside Lucknow. The meeting was held at the “integrated control and command centre” set up at the sprawling Kumbh Mela venue itself.

The Kumbh Mela began on January 15 on Makar Sankranti and will come to a close on March 4, on Mahashivratri day.