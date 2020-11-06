Amit Shah wraps up two-day visit to Bengal, says CAA will be implemented 

Home Minister Amit Shah has lunch at the home of a party worker in Chaturdihi village, near Bankura town during his visit to the state. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Wrapping up his two-day visit to West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated his government’s commitment to implement the contentions Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He said, “borders in West Bengal are not secure, and that infiltration is going on in the state.”

He also attacked the Trinamool Congress government, saying that while the “NDA government aims to build a strong Bengal in a new era of development, CM Mamata Banerjee aims to make her nephew the next chief minister”.

Stating that the days of the Trinamool government are numbered, Shah appealed the people to “give a chance to Narendra Modi’s leadership”.

“We will make ‘Sonar Bangla’ within five years. Our aim is the development of West Bengal,” he said. “In the coming time, BJP will form government in West Bengal with over 200 seats. The people who blessed in Lok Sabha polls will again bless us.”

West Bengal goes to poll in the next six months.

Accusing CM Banerjee of corruption during relief work for the Covid-19 pandemic and alleged inaction against political killings in the state, the BJP leader said: “In 2010, West Bengal gave reigns of the state to Mamata Banerjee. But 10 years down the line, their promises have been proved to be hollow and hopes of people have turned into despair.”

“The Trinamool Congress has made three sets of laws in the state – “one for the nephew (of Mamata Banerjee), one for their vote bank, and one for the common Bengali.”

The BJP leader also asked the CM to come out with a white paper on the political killings in the state and wondered why the state government has not sent the statistics of crime to the National Crime Record Bureau.

Earlier in the day, Shah paid a visit to a Matua household in Baguihati in the northern fringes of the city. Accompanied by BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvergiya, BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy and state party chief Dilip Ghosh, Shah had his lunch sitting on the floor of Nabin Biswas’ two-storied house at Gauranganagar area.

Stressing that there was a need to restore West Bengal’s “lost glory”, Shah said the present “appeasement politics” in the state has hurt its age-old tradition of upholding the nation’s spiritual consciousness.

Mocking Shah’s scheduled visit to a Matua family for lunch, the TMC described his refugee community outreach as a “poll gimmick” to divert attention from atrocities committed on backward communities in states ruled by the saffron party.

The Union Minister landed in Kolkata on Wednesday night to review the party’s preparedness for the 2021 Assembly polls. He began his visit by garlanding the statue of Birsa Munda, a freedom fighter who came from the Munda tribe. On Thursday, he arrived in Bankura, on the western part of the state which has a large concentration of people from tribal communities, and the BJP had won both Parliamentary seats in the district in 2019.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.