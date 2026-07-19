Vande Mataram’s insult to soon be punishable offence as Amit Shah set to table Bill

The Centre is set to introduce a bill so that Vande Mataram is on par with Jana Gana Mana. (Generated using AI)

The Centre intends to bring a bill in the Rajya Sabha to make any obstruction or insult to the national song Vande Mataram a criminal offence on Monday, the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, has been listed in the agenda of the Rajya Sabha for Monday, with Home Minister Amit Shah set to introduce the bill.

The bill will amend the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, which makes desecration of or disrespect toward the country’s national symbols including the national flag, the Constitution, and the national anthem a criminal offence, carrying a punishment of up to three years’ imprisonment.