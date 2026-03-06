Amit Shah unveils ‘Pragati’, ‘Vikas’ — mascots for Census 2027

Developed by C-DAC, the digital tools aim to streamline enumeration, combining satellite imagery, mobile apps, and web portals.

By: Express News Service
Mar 6, 2026
Amit Shah formally unveiled mascots 'Pragati' and 'Vikas' for the upcoming Census 2027.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday soft-launched four advanced digital platforms and formally unveiled mascots ‘Pragati’ and ‘Vikas’ for the upcoming Census 2027, marking India’s first fully digital census exercise.

Developed by C-DAC, the digital tools aim to streamline enumeration, combining satellite imagery, mobile apps, and web portals. “The mascots, a female enumerator ‘Pragati’ and a male enumerator ‘Vikas’, symbolise equal participation of men and women in India’s resolve to become a developed nation by 2047. They will help disseminate census messages to diverse audiences in a relatable way,” a spokesperson of the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.

