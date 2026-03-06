Amit Shah unveils ‘Pragati’ and ‘Vikas’ mascots, launches 4 digital tools for Census 2027

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday soft-launched four advanced digital platforms and formally unveiled mascots “Pragati” and “Vikas” for the upcoming Census 2027, marking India’s first fully digital census exercise.
Developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), the tools aim to streamline enumeration across the country, combining satellite imagery, mobile apps, and web portals for unprecedented efficiency.
“The mascots, a female enumerator ‘Pragati’ and male enumerator Vikas, symbolise equal participation of men and women in India’s resolve to become a developed nation by 2047. They will help disseminate census messages to diverse audiences in a relatable way,” a spokesperson of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement.
“The four digital platforms include: Houselisting Block Creator (HLBC) Web Application: Enables charge officers to create standardised houselisting blocks using satellite imagery. HLO Mobile Application: A secure offline app for enumerators to collect and upload houselisting data in 16 regional languages, accessible only via registered numbers on Android and iOS. Self-Enumeration (SE) Portal: Allows households to submit data online beforehand, generating a unique SE ID for enumerator verification, a first in Indian census history. Census Management and Monitoring System (CMMS) Portal: A centralised dashboard for real-time tracking of census activities at sub-district, district, and state levels,” the spokesperson said.
