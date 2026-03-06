Amit Shah unveils ‘Pragati’ and ‘Vikas’ mascots, launches 4 digital tools for Census 2027

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday soft-launched four advanced digital platforms and formally unveiled mascots “Pragati” and “Vikas” for the upcoming Census 2027, marking India’s first fully digital census exercise.

Developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), the tools aim to streamline enumeration across the country, combining satellite imagery, mobile apps, and web portals for unprecedented efficiency.

“The mascots, a female enumerator ‘Pragati’ and male enumerator Vikas, symbolise equal participation of men and women in India’s resolve to become a developed nation by 2047. They will help disseminate census messages to diverse audiences in a relatable way,” a spokesperson of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement.